In this article, we take a look at the top 50 perfume brands in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the perfume industry and go directly to the Top 10 Perfume Brands in the World.

Perfume trade constitutes approximately 9% market share of the global beauty industry, and most of it is supplied by the top perfume brands in the world.

Some Facts about the Perfume Industry

According to experts, the 50 largest companies in the perfume and cosmetics industry earn about 75% of the industry’s total revenue. Some of these companies are LVMH, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), L’Oréal, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), and Puig. The key products in the perfume market are eau de parfum, eau de toilette, and eau de cologne. These are distinguished based on perfume oil concentration in their formulae. Eau de parfum contains the highest concentration of perfume oil (10-20%), followed by eau de toilette (7-10%). Eau de cologne is the lightest solution, with merely 4-6% of the concentrate.

Outlook

2022 was a profitable year for companies associated with manufacturing and retailing perfumes and associated products. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), a vital player in the industry, saw a 33% rise in profits and total sales amounting to USD 12.5 billion.

In 2022, the global perfume industry had a market size of $50.85 billion, which is expected to grow up to $53.70 billion in 2023. Experts are forecasting this growth of the luxury beauty industry to continue steadily, causing the market to reach a global worth of USD 69 billion by 2025.

According to Grand View Research’s estimates, the perfume industry has a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% which, if preserved, will bring about a total revenue of USD 80.16 billion in the year 2030.

Top 50 Perfume Brands in the World

Methodology

For our list of the Top 50 Perfume Brands in the World, we used the highest-grossing companies from Forbes, Luxatic, and Who What Wear’s lists of the best perfume brands worldwide. Then we used data from multiple sources including Statista, Rocket Reach, and Macro Trends to rank these brands according to their annual revenue figures.

Here are the top 50 perfume brands in the world:

50. Sol de Janeiro

2022 Revenue: $11.5 million

Sol de Janeiro is an 8-years old luxury beauty brand which sells fragrances, body care, and hair care goods inspired by Brazilian beauty products. Their signature perfume is Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62.

49. Atelier Cologne

2022 Revenue: $18.5 million

Atelier Cologne is a French perfume brand founded in 2009 and later owned by the L’Oréal Group in 2016. Their signature fragrance collections are inspired by nature, with Orange Sanguine being their most famous unisex scent.

48. Jean-Paul Gaultier

2022 Revenue: $20 million

This luxury brand owned by Puig is immensely popular for its long-lasting fragrances and received more than 805,000 website visits in February 2023. Jean-Paul Gaultier produced its first perfume, Classique, in 1993, which became an instant hit.

47. Good Chemistry

2022 Revenue: $22.6 million

Good Chemistry is a community-driven perfume brand which produces fragrances in affordable price ranges and uses cruelty-free practices. Their most popular perfumes are Coffee Cloud, Queen Bee, and Coco Blush.

46. Acqua di Parma

2022 Revenue: $24.1 million

This brand is representative of Italian luxury in the bottles of perfume and cologne. Its best-selling fragrance is Lily of the Valley, which is loved for its floral notes.

45. Viktor & Rolf

2022 Revenue: $25.3 million

This Dutch luxury fashion house is famous for its signature fragrance collections such as Flowerbomb, Good Fortune, and Spicebomb. Its fragrances range from $55.75 to $164.99, and are admired by perfume connoisseurs across the world.

44. Frédéric Malle

2022 Revenue: $28 million

This luxury perfume brand is owned by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), and is famous for selling expensive fragrances made by expert perfumers with the finest ingredients.

43. Paco Rabanne

2022 Revenue: $42.8 million

Paco Rabanne is a luxury fashion brand owned by Puig, which produces fragrances, apparel, and accessories. Its perfume, 1 million, ranks among the 10 most expensive perfumes in the world, with a $57,000 price tag.

42. Diptyque

2022 Revenue: $48.9 million

This French perfume brand produces fragrances, candles and scent diffusers, bath and body products, and home decor items. One of its most expensive fragrances is Orphéon, which has a price of $220.

41. Jo Malone London

2022 Revenue: $56.5 million

This British luxury brand is famous for producing colognes and mists, candles and scent diffusers, and bath and body products. Their scents are made with natural ingredients such as lavender, blackberry, and sea salt.

40. INITIO Parfums Privés

2022 Revenue: $60 million

This French niche-perfume brand has an assorted collection of unique perfumes which incite love, peace, and sensuality. Its most expensive fragrance is Oud for Happiness, which is sold for $336.

39. Guerlain

2022 Revenue: $66.4 million

Guerlain is a French perfume brand owned by LVMH which also produces makeup and skincare products. Its most popular perfume is Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum, which has an ambery fragrance and notes of jasmine, lavender, and sandalwood.

38. Chloé

2022 Revenue: $68.4 million

Chloé is a French brand which produces luxury perfumes, bags, and shoes, primarily for women, under the umbrella of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Its floral fragrances are characterized by jasmine, orange, and honeysuckle scents.

37. Loewe Perfumes

2022 Revenue: $94.5 million

Loewe is the oldest member of the LVMH family and is known for producing luxury clothing, fashion accessories, leather goods, and perfumes. This Spanish fashion house produces scents which are usually inspired by flowers, fruits, and nature.

36. Nabeel Perfume Industries

2022 Revenue: $100 million

This UAE-based perfume house is the producer of the world’s most expensive perfume, Shumukh by Nabeel, which is sold for $1.5 million. Besides perfumes, it also produces cosmetics and personal care products.

35. Jimmy Choo

2022 Revenue: $168 million

Jimmy Choo is a luxury fashion brand which produces handbags, shoes, and accessories independently, and fragrances in partnership with Inter Parfums, Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR). The contract signed between the two companies will expire in 2031.

34. Byredo

2022 Revenue: $184.5 million

Byredo is a Swedish luxury brand owned by Puig. The company opened its first store in Stockholm in October 2022, after retailing through pop-up stores and temporary points of sale for 16 years.

33. Parfums De Marly

2022 Revenue: $200 million

This niche perfume house takes inspiration from 18th-century France and French royalty. It produces fine fragrances for men and women and also has a collection of body care products.

32. Marc Jacobs

2022 Revenue: $356 million

This LVMH subsidiary is known for its bags, wallets, fragrances, apparel, and shoes. Its fragrances range from $31 to $157, with its Daisy-Ever-So-Fresh being the most expensive perfume sold on its website.

31. TUMI

2022 Revenue: $398 million

Tumi was primarily incorporated as a luggage brand in New Jersey in 1975, and it expanded its production to include handbags, accessories, colognes, and perfumes. Its signature fragrances are Continuum, Awaken, and Kinetic, which are sold for $110-$120.

30. Givenchy

2022 Revenue: $421 million

This LVMH-owned French perfume brand is consistently making efforts to retain its popularity by launching new fragrances, incorporating Web3 in its brand strategy, and recently launching ‘Givenchy Conversations’, a podcast that features inspiring celebrity icons.

29. Calvin Klein Inc

2022 Revenue: $460 million

Calvin Klein Inc is a luxury fashion brand owned by PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), which makes up 39% of the corporation’s total business. The most expensive perfume produced by Calvin Klein Inc. is Defy Eau de Parfum which is sold for $133.

28. Montblanc

2022 Revenue: $481 million

This German luxury brand, which is owned by Inter Parfums, Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR), has recently decided to increase its revenues by focusing on travel retail and duty-free stores, which will make its products more accessible to consumers worldwide.

27. Tom Ford Fragrances

2022 Revenue: $800 million

This American luxury fashion house was bought by Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in 2022, mainly for the brand’s successful fragrance line. Tom Ford fragrances contribute roughly 50% of Tom Ford Beauty’s total sales revenue.

26. Balenciaga

2022 Revenue: $946 million

This Spanish fashion brand has licensed its name to Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for the manufacture and retail of fragrances. Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, has labeled 2022 a profitable year for the brand despite facing a decrease in sales during December.

25. Fendi

2022 Revenue: $985 million

Fendi is an LVMH-owned Italian luxury fashion brand which is always utilizing innovation to maximize its sales. It started producing genderless perfumes in 2020 to target Gen Z buyers, and recently produced scent-infused leather bags in collaboration with Francis Kurkdjian.

24. Michael Kors

2022 Revenue: $1.1 billion

Michael Kors is an affordable luxury brand that sells fragrances and colognes in the price range of $88 to $122. Apart from perfumes, their product catalog includes clothing, handbags, watches, and accessories.

23. Kate Spade

2022 Revenue: $1.1 billion

Kate Spade is an American fashion brand owned by Inter Parfums, Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR), which saw a 24% sales growth in 2022, reaching a total of USD 1.09 billion.

22. Dolce & Gabbana

2022 Revenue: $1.4 billion

Dolce & Gabbana is an Italian luxury brand that has established its headquarters in New York. The brand produces fashion items, lifestyle products, food and beverages, and fragrances for men and women. In 2022, customers placed more than 50,000 orders at its online store.

21. Versace

2022 Revenue: $1.45 billion

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), which is the owner of Versace, had an immensely profitable year in 2022. The Italian fashion brand is largely responsible for this success, as it earned more than $1 billion in sales revenue during the year.

20. Bulgari

2022 Revenue: $1.6 billion

Bulgari is an Italian fashion house known for producing luxury fragrances, jewelry, watches, and leather products. Its perfume, Opera Prima, is the third most expensive perfume in the world and is sold for a whopping $235,000.

19. Armani

2022 Revenue: $2.4 billion

This Milan-based luxury fashion brand saw a 20% increase in sales in 2022. Since most of their revenue is generated by in-store sales, these figures increased subsequently in the post-Covid-19 years.

2022 Revenue: $2.63 billion

Guess?, Inc. is an American fashion brand owned by Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), which produces clothing, handbags, fragrances, and accessories for consumers of all ages and genders. In 2022, the company saw an increase of about $750 million in its net revenue compared to 2021.

17. Coach Perfume

2022 Revenue: $3.4 billion

Coach is one of the four largest brands producing fragrances for Inter Parfums, Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR), which generated 82% of the perfume giant’s sales in the last quarter of 2022.

16. Yves Saint Laurent

2022 Revenue: $3.56 billion

Yves Saint Laurent is a fashion house owned by L’Oréal, which produces fragrances under the exclusive label of YSL Beauty. The company had a successful year in North America, where it generated approximately 33% of its global revenue in 2022.

15. Burberry

2022 Revenue: $3.68 billion

Burberry is a British luxury brand which earned a 25.87% increase in its annual revenue in 2022. The most expensive perfumes produced by this Coty-owned company are Midnight Journey and High Tea, which are sold for $271.

16. Hugo Boss

2022 Revenue: $3.83 billion

Hugo Boss is a luxury fashion label owned by Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). In 2022, the company’s annual revenue increased by 15% from the previous year.

13. Prada

2022 Revenue: $4.4 billion

Prada is a luxury fashion house based in Milan, Italy, which produces fragrances licensed by L’Oréal Group. In 2022, its global sales amounted to 3.74 billion euros, and annual revenue increased by 21%.

12. Tommy Hilfiger

2022 Revenue: $4.7 billion

Tommy Hilfiger is an American luxury brand owned by PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), which is famous for its clothing but also produces fragrances, accessories, footwear, and household decorative items.

11. Ralph Lauren Fragrances

2022 Revenue: $6.2 billion

Ralph Lauren Fragrances is an American brand which is owned by France’s L’Oréal Luxe Division. In 2022, the brand increased in popularity, causing its annual revenue to grow by 41.3%.

