The top 500 richest people in the world made an average of $14 million each day in the first half of 2023 as markets rallied

Elon Musk is the world's richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

The 500 richest people added $852 billion to their collective fortunes in the first half of this year, per Bloomberg.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the top winner as his wealth jumped by $97 billion to $233 billion.

The billionaires' wealth was boosted on the back of a broad market rally.

The world's top 500 billionaires had a bumper start to 2023 thanks to a broad market rally.

These billionaires collectively added $852 billion to their fortunes in the first half of the year — or about $14 million each day during the period — according to Bloomberg's calculations based on its Billionaires Index.

The gains mark the best half-year for all the billionaires on the index since the second half of 2020 when the markets rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, per Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 — an index that tracks a broad range of sectors such as banks, manufacturing, tech, and retail — is up about 16.5% this year.

Tech stocks, in particular, were on a tear in the first half of 2023 on the back of the generative artificial intelligence boom. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 is up 31% this year. The rally benefited tech tycoons Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the biggest winners in the index this year.

Musk — the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and recently stepped down as the CEO of Twitter — saw his wealth soar by almost $97 billion through June 30, per Bloomberg. Now worth $237 billion, Musk is the world's richest person — ahead of Frenchman Bernard Arnault, the CEO, and co-founder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Musk and Arnault have been swapping positions as the world's richest person since late 2022.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg added nearly $60 billion to his net worth this year, following a nearly 80% rise in Meta's stock price amid the tech giant's "year of efficiency."

But not every billionaire saw bumper returns on their wealth.

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's fortune tanked by $60.2 billion this year, making him the biggest loser in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani's wealth cratered after US short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged in a scathing January 24 report that the Adani Group "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani has denied those claims.

The S&P 500 closed 0.12% higher at 4,455.59 on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 closed 0.2% higher at 15,208.69.

