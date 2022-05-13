Top 6 Global Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Annual Report 2022: Featuring Deere & Co., CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF and Kubota

Company Logo

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2022 - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agriculture Equipment market has been doing well amid logistical, supply chain and labor force disruptions caused by the pandemic. while also facing semi-conductor chip shortages & rising input as well as material costs causing the demand to outpace supply across many key product segments.

The industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of agriculture over long term while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy. However, uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic & rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening are likely to be a concern for the industry



The demand for agriculture equipment in a marked upswing phase powered by higher agriculture commodity prices & favorable farm economics across most key markets with net farm incomes in the U.S. growing by almost 25% year-on-year for 2021 with above average forecasts for farm sector profits for 2022 with global economy striving to make a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The net cash receipts from the sale of agricultural commodities are also likely to grow by almost 7% for 2022. However, a decrease in direct government payout over COVID-19 relief in 2022 and an increase in production expenses are likely to impact & partially offset the same. Overall, demand for agriculture equipment is projected to maintain its overall growth momentum across most key global markets in 2022



Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the report analyses the overall strategy focus and provides insights into & comprehensive analysis of the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the World's Top 6 agriculture equipment manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon



Report Excerpts:

John Deere & Kubota effectively harnessing & leveraging startups' technological capabilities & edge to drive innovation and development of cutting edge products, services & solutions

Analysis of CNH Industrial's Clean Energy Leader Strategy focused on sustainable farming & agriculture and Transform 2 Win Strategy for 2020-2024 focused on boosting efficiency & profitability

John Deere & CNH's pursuit of acquisition-led inorganic growth strategies aimed at portfolio expansion

AGCO's focus on development of self-propelled equipment in the application technology product line-up and expansion of precision planting portfolio with a foray into sprayer segment

Higher agriculture commodity prices & favorable farm economics driving demand for new agriculture equipment

Above-average forecasts for farm sector profits for 2022 with net cash receipts from the sale of agricultural commodities likely to grow by almost 7% for 2022

Lower direct government payout over COVID-19 relief in 2022 and an increase in production expenses are likely to impact farm profitability

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For All 6 Industry OEMs

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis

Section 4: Strategic Focus & Priorities



Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 6: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 7: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 9: Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Agriculture Equipment

Global Demand Outlook for Agriculture Equipment - Demand Growth Projections

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/laiw92

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



