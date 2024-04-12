Top 8 SUVs for Retirees on a Budget

monkeybusinessimages / iStock/Getty Images

Many retirees live on a fixed income, so there’s not always a ton of wriggle room in the budget for a new vehicle. If you need an SUV, whether it’s for that extra legroom or to transport other people and things, there are still some affordable options out there, though. You’ll just want to budget the cost to purchase or own it beforehand.

Here are also some of the best SUVs for retirees on a budget and how much they cost.

Honda CR-V

Consumer rating (KBB): 4.6 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 4.8 stars

Cargo volume: 76.5 cubic feet

Starting price: $30,850

One of the top retiree-friendly SUVs is the 2024 Honda CR-V. It gets about 30 miles per gallon and can comfortably fit five adults.

“Honda CR-V is known for its fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs,” said Chris Estrada, CEO and founder of Nationwide United Auto Transport. “This compact SUV offers comfort and safety features, perfect for retirees.”

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Consumer rating (KBB): 4.6 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 4.2 stars

Cargo volume: 54.4 cubic feet

Starting price: $24,395

If you’re looking for something a little more compact, check out the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer. It can easily seat five adults and has good gas mileage for an SUV.

“The Trailblazer starts in the mid $20,000s, making it one of the more affordable SUVs,” said Melanie Musson, an auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org. “It gets an average of 30 miles per gallon, which will also help seniors save money on fuel. The insurance premiums are lower for the Trailblazer than most SUVs, further increasing affordability.”

Nissan Rogue Sport

Consumer rating (KBB): 4.3 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 3.6 stars

Cargo volume: 61.1 cubic feet

Starting price: $21,467

The 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport is a sleek SUV that gets around 27 miles per gallon. It’s reliable, sturdy and can comfortably seat you and any friends or family members.

“It features a spacious and comfortable interior, a smooth ride and good fuel efficiency,” said Carl Rodriguez, automotive expert and owner of National Express Auto Transport. “What sets it apart is its impressive cargo space.”

Despite being slightly older, this particular vehicle also has modern safety features such as automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and blind spot warning.

Subaru Forester

Consumer rating (KBB): 4.4 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 4.3 stars

Starting price: $30,000

The 2024 Subaru Forester has high safety ratings, is a smooth ride and offers spacious interiors. It also has between 26 and 29 combined miles per gallon.

“While the Forester’s MSRP is over $30,000, its features contribute to its affordability,” Musson said. “All-wheel drive is standard, but you’d have to pay significantly more for that option on other SUVs if it were available. The Forester is also one of the least expensive vehicles to insure, which can help offset a higher monthly payment.”

Hyundai Kona

Consumer rating (KBB): 3.5 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 4.8 stars

Cargo volume: 63.7 cubic feet

Starting price: $25,625

The 2024 Hyundai Kona is another SUV worth checking out. It’s a midrange SUV with good fuel efficiency — around 27 miles per gallon in the city and 33 miles per gallon on the highway. It also doesn’t skimp on features or safety, Rodriguez said.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Consumer rating (KBB): 3.9 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 4.5 stars

Cargo volume: 25.2 to 25.5 cubic feet

Starting price: $25,000

On the smaller side of budget-friendly SUVs is the 2024 Corolla Cross. Like other Corollas, this vehicle is known for being reliable and reasonably affordable. It also has a combined miles per gallon of 30 to 32.

“The Corolla Cross starts at about $25,000 and is the SUV version of the Corolla, which is a favorite for individuals on a tight budget,” Musson said. “Toyota vehicles are built to last and as a result, they retain their value, which is important for retirees whether they want to keep a vehicle for their entire retirement or sell it and get a new car in a few years.”

Ford Escape

Consumer rating (KBB): 4.0 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 4.0 stars

Cargo volume: 60.8 to 65.4 cubic feet

Starting price: $30,990

“The Ford Escape combines affordability with spacious interiors and robust safety measures,” Estrada said.

Along with this, the 2024 Ford Escape has a combined fuel economy of 26 to 39 miles per gallon. So, whether your retirement years involve a lot of road trips or you just want something you don’t have to fill up very often, this could be an SUV worth considering.

Honda HR-V

Consumer rating (KBB): 3.5 stars

Expert rating (KBB): 4.7 stars

Cargo volume: 55.1 cubic feet

Starting price: $25,950

The 2024 Honda HR-V is considered a subcompact SUV that’s affordable, practical, and comfortable. It’s also spacious and with the Honda Magic Seat system, you can configure the rear seats based on what you’re carrying.

This SUV gets an estimated 28 miles per gallon in the city and 34 on the highway. This means fewer trips to the gas station and more possible savings.

“The HR-V also comes standard with a wide range of advanced safety features,” Rodriguez said. “[This includes] adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and collision mitigation braking.”

Main Costs To Consider When Buying an SUV

Owning an SUV is about more than the sticker price, though that’s definitely a factor. Before you buy, consider the five-year cost to own — that is, how much the vehicle is going to cost you in the first five years of getting it.

Here are the big ones:

Fuel

Maintenance and repairs

Car insurance rates

Financing (if you get a loan)

State fees

Depreciation

See if you can get an estimate for how much these things will cost and then compare it with your budget. If the numbers work and the vehicle offers everything else you need, you should be good to go. If they don’t, you may need to reassess your budget or go with a different SUV.

