Top Australian Banks Refuse Business With Crypto Firms

BeInCrypto –

Two top Australian lenders dismissed criticism towards their decision against doing business with cryptocurrency companies.

Earlier today two of Australia’s largest banks disregarded criticism for their choices against business relationships with cryptocurrency providers. The National Australia Bank (NAB/NAB.AX) and Westpac (WBC.AX) received backlash that their decisions hinder competition, and ultimately industry growth.

Many Australian financial institutions take the same anti-crypto stance. Recently, an Australian bitcoin trader reportedly received rejections from over 90 banks across the country. The act of “debanking”- discontinuation of services to a client- is rampant in the country at the moment.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto