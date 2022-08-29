U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Top Canadian Online Pharmacy Provides Travel Tips to Ease Health Stress

·3 min read

Travel requirements are constantly changing due to the pandemic (COVID-19) says SaveRxCanada.to

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This pandemic has caused many changes in travel requirements, making it difficult for most people to keep up with the latest rules and restrictions.

Many feel that we will never travel "normally" again. But this year, it seems like we may be moving in that direction. The COVID testing requirement has been lifted by the United States.

Top Canadian Pharmacy intermediary, SaveRxCanada.to have compiled some travel information.

Before Travel

You should take the time to plan for any concerns that may arise during your trip. You may have access to pre-travel consultations from local health professionals, including pharmacists. If you plan to buy medications online, ensure you have enough lead-time for delivery.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The CDC recommends that you have your COVID-19 vaccines up-to-date before you travel in 2022. This includes booster or additional doses for those who are eligible.

Are your health and mobility sufficient to travel?

Make an appointment about a month prior to your trip with your doctor or travel specialist. They will be able to provide you with information specific to your destination about vaccines and/or medications that you might need.

Can I travel with or without COVID vaccine?

According to the WHO, you should also follow the advice of your country and that of any other countries. Travelers will need research about the requirements for travel to their destination and any additional requirements when they return to home. As the world becomes more familiar with COVID variants and their current status, the travel rules for 2022 and beyond may change.

A Plan for the Unexpected

In case of an emergency, ensure you have enough medication to last. If you get stuck or delayed, it should give you enough time for you to search for another source of medication. You can consider buying generic drugs as it has the same active ingredients as in the brand-name drugs.

Travel Insurance is a Must

This will ensure that you are covered in case of any health-related emergency. You should also consider trip cancellation insurance, travel insurance and medical evacuation insurance.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted, affordable and reliable Canadian pharmacy intermediary for over 18 years.

The company has been committed to providing affordable prescription drugs to worldwide patients through their network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International pharmacies.

The Rx Select program from SaveRxCanada was one of the first programs of its kind launched back in 2004 to provide access to generic drugs. By adding several international pharmacies to their network, patients were able to find many generic and brand name medications not available in Canada.

Visit SaveRxCanada.to to learn more about the company.

Customer Service

Toll Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048
Monday-Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST)

All orders required a valid prescription from a licensed physician or doctor.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-canadian-online-pharmacy-provides-travel-tips-to-ease-health-stress-301613440.html

SOURCE SaveRxCanada.to

