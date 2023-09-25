Top Chef champion partners with Hidden Valley to create Ranch Chili Crunch, a new, addictive topping

This Little Goat's Ranch Chili Crunch gives customers both tang and crunch on any food they choose.

There’s nothing like dipping a veggie stick or a hot fry in a vat of ranch, especially if the dressing is both spicy and crunchy.

Hidden Valley Ranch and This Little Goat, a brand owned by Top Chef champion Stephanie Izard, have come together to create Ranch Chili Crunch.

The topping combines the umami flavor present in chili crunch and a classic zesty taste in a dressing we all know and love, according to an announcement from Hidden Valley Ranch.

Ingredients found in the newly released Ranch Chili Crunch include gochugaru chilis, puffed red quinoa, fried garlic, masa chips, sesame oil, chives and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning.

“Both Ranch and Chili Crunch make just about everything taste better, so it makes sense to put them together to create the perfect topping!” Izard said.

Ranch Chili Crunch can be used to take everyday meals to a whole new level.

The new product can add an extra kick to chicken wings, make an ordinary bowl of ramen extraordinary, or give all kinds of pizzazz to frozen pizza, the announcement reads.

The topping is available for a limited time on This Little Goat’s website and will sell for $12.99.

"At Hidden Valley Ranch, we are serious about flavor. Which is why we are thrilled to work with Chef Izard and This Little Goat to create the perfect blend of their signature chili crunch with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning to create a new, seriously delicious Ranch Chili Crunch you'll want to put on everything,” Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch CC Ciafone said.

