U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,061.25
    +30.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,265.00
    +190.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,619.75
    +127.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.30
    +13.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.51
    -1.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.00
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.33
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3050
    -0.4050 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,419.39
    +585.66 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.18
    +20.30 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.27
    +20.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Top China bank ICBC, world's largest, reports jump in property bad debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is pictured at the entrance to its branch in Beijing
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IDCBF

BEIJING (Reuters) -Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said soured lending to the real estate sector in the first half of this year rose 15%.

The lender reported 38.8 billion yuan of non-performing loans (NPL) at the end of June, compared with 33.8 billion yuan at the end of last year, according to its first-half earnings report on Tuesday.

This means that the NPL ratio for the real estate sector stood at 5.47%, compared to an average for the bank of 1.41%.

The lender is the third of China's largest banks to report growing bad debt in the real estate sector, amid a gloomy first half in which rising developer defaults halted housing projects, leading to mortgage boycotts.

Despite this, ICBC's net profit grew 4.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year.

Profit was 171.5 billion yuan ($24.82 billion)in the six months through June, compared with 163.47 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 80.9 billion yuan, up 4% from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

The bank said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - was 2.03% at the end of June compared to 2.10% at the end of March.

It reported a 1.41% non-performing loan ratio at the end of the second quarter compared with 1.42% from the end of the previous quarter.

($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Ziyi Tang, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Calb Seeks Nod for $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO This Week, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Calb Co., a Chinese battery supplier for electric vehicle makers, is planning to seek Hong Kong stock exchange approval for its initial public offering in the city as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Se

  • Walmart Takes Massmart Private to Revive S. African Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. plans to take Massmart Holdings Ltd. private and will promote the unit’s chief operating officer to head of the company as it prepares to renew its focus on South Africa.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking R

  • China’s Largest Developer Posts Record 96% Profit Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. said first-half earnings plunged 96%, the most since its 2007 listing in Hong Kong, as China’s property crisis engulfed the nation’s largest developer by sales. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomSingapore Un

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts

  • Fed's Kashkari: 'happy' with market reaction to Powell speech -Bloomberg

    "I was actually happy to see how Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech was received," Kashkari told Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast. All three U.S stock benchmarks lost more than 3% on Friday after Powell told the annual central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the Fed would raise interest rates as high as needed to slow growth and soften the labor market.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 10 Undervalued Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued stock picks from Warren Buffett’s latest portfolio. You can skip our discussion on Buffett’s recent investment decisions and go directly to Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 5 Undervalued Stock Picks. Warren Buffett will turn 92 years old on August 30, and the billionaire is showing no signs of a […]

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to France as energy crisis deepens - live updates

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Top Funds Ignore Nvidia But Scoop Up Shares In This Chip Stock

    While industry peer Nvidia continues to suffer, Monolithic Power eyes a buy point as the company's growth accelerates.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top stocks moving after hours: Peloton, Bed Bath & Beyond and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    Making sure your investment thesis in a company remains true should be far more important to your stock buying and selling decisions than the market's reaction to that company's latest earnings report. Consider the four stocks that we will look at today: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Trex (NYSE: TREX), Yeti (NYSE: YETI), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). While Trex and Yeti reported mixed earnings, SoFi and Global-e shined -- but, more importantly, the investment thesis for each looks healthier than ever.

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Could China’s Yuan replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s dominant currency? Here’s how the Asian nation's trade supremacy is rapidly boosting its reserve status

    Think the greenback can’t be displaced? You might be surprised.

  • Here’s What a $2 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    For many Americans, retirement advice is limited to encouragement to save more or warnings that they haven’t saved enough. Whether they are decades, years, or months from retirement, it can be hard to imagine the life that 401(k) ultimately buys.

  • Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

    U.S. and Chinese regulators recently struck a major agreement over a long-standing auditing dispute.

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. First off, the stock market already ripped higher, with both indexes up staging double-digit rallies from their June lows through their August tops. The Fed’s Jerome Powell basically told investors on Friday that there would be no pivot until inflation is tamed.

  • Top 12 From Cathie Wood’s Q2 Portfolio

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 12 from Cathie Wood’s Q2 portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of the first seven stocks and Wood’s investment history and strategy, you can go directly to the Top 5 From Cathie Wood’s Q2 Portfolio. This August on Bloomberg ETF IQ, ARK Investment […]

  • Dow Futures Jump as Jackson Hole Selloff Eases—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech last Friday sent stocks into a tailspin, but the selling pressure is easing up Tuesday.