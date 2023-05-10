U.S. markets closed

Escape Student Loan Debt by Attending One of These Top Colleges for Financial Aid

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Prospective college students not only have to contend with the stress of getting in (or not getting in) to the school of their choice, but they then need to figure out how they will pay to attend.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, the average cost of tuition and fees plus room and board, books and other expenses for a four-year private college totaled $57,570, while for four-year, in-state public colleges, it was more than $27,940, according to the College Board.

A recent Princeton Review survey found that 98% of students and their families will need financial aid to help pay for college, and 8% said they will choose a college based on how affordable it is. For those looking to lighten the student loan burden, attending a school that offers attractive financial aid packages can be a major draw.

Here are the top public and private colleges for financial aid, based on data from The Princeton Review, as reported by CNBC.

Bryan Pollard / Shutterstock.com
Bryan Pollard / Shutterstock.com

Public Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following public schools, ranked from 5 to 1, offer the most for students looking for affordable education and a good amount of financial aid.

DaniloAndjus / Getty Images
DaniloAndjus / Getty Images

5. City University of New York -- Hunter College

  • Location: Manhattan, New York

  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $23,447

  • Average need-based scholarship: $8,892

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,555

Eduard Figueres / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eduard Figueres / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. New College of Florida

  • Location: Sarasota, Florida

  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $17,207

  • Average need-based scholarship: $13,540

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $3,667

shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

3. Truman State University

  • Location: Kirksville, Missouri

  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $18,949

  • Average need-based scholarship: $9,576

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $9,373

Ryan Herron / Getty Images
Ryan Herron / Getty Images

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $22,014

  • Average need-based scholarship: $15,704

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $6,310

BrianPIrwin / Getty Images
BrianPIrwin / Getty Images

1. University of Virginia

  • Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $36,806

  • Average need-based scholarship: $26,662

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $10,144

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Private Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following private schools, ranked from 5 to 1,  may cost a bit more but still offer an attractive amount of aid to students who qualify.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

5. Vanderbilt University

  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

  • Sticker price per year: $68,980

  • Average need-based scholarship: $54,417

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,563

tomazl / Getty Images
tomazl / Getty Images

4. Pomona College

  • Location: Pomona, California

  • Sticker price per year: $82,700

  • Average need-based scholarship: $51,856

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $30,844

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

3. Yale University

  • Location: New Haven, Connecticut

  • Sticker price per year: $83,880

  • Average need-based scholarship: $61,067

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,813

Pete Spiro / Shutterstock.com
Pete Spiro / Shutterstock.com

2. Princeton University

  • Location: Princeton, New Jersey

  • Sticker price per year: $79,090

  • Average need-based scholarship: $62,844

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,246

fdastudillo / iStock.com
fdastudillo / iStock.com

1. Vassar College

  • Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

  • Sticker price per year: $81,360

  • Average need-based scholarship: $58,722

  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,638

Josephine Nesbit contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Escape Student Loan Debt by Attending One of These Top Colleges for Financial Aid