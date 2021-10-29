U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    -12.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,597.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,671.25
    -93.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.00
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6140
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,584.02
    +2,677.68 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,500.41
    +81.03 (+5.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.16
    +146.07 (+0.51%)
     

Top commercial brokers Dustin Jones and Jonathan Aur announce new commercial real estate brokerage in Memphis, TN.

·1 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As two of the top commercial brokers in Memphis, Dustin Jones and Jonathan Aur have worked on notable projects such as Poplar Commons, Schilling Farms, Regalia, and Commons at Wolfcreek. After years of frustration watching brokerage fees drain from their city into places like LA and Atlanta, the native Memphians have partnered to offer local investors and businesses a more community-minded solution.

Jones Aur is a privately-owned commercial real estate brokerage focusing on sustainable growth for Memphis by placing the right concepts in the right places. They aim to build value for local, regional, and national clients across Memphis and the Mid-South by leveraging their relationships and expertise. This exciting partnership will match visionary tenants, landlords, developers, and investors with exceptional locations and high-traffic real estate.

Jones Aur is proud to put Memphis first by investing earnings back into the city's commercial infrastructure. The brokerage promotes thoughtful and intentional real estate transactions that create fresh opportunities for local investors and businesses while attracting some of the world's greatest brands to the city.

Jones Aur
Jonathan Aur
Dustin Jones

CONTACT:
Alex Rasmussen
901-481-5069

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-commercial-brokers-dustin-jones-and-jonathan-aur-announce-new-commercial-real-estate-brokerage-in-memphis-tn-301411641.html

SOURCE Jones Aur

