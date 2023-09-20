Top deputy to Gov. J.B. Pritzker named to head host committee for 2024 Democratic convention

Christy George, a top deputy for economic development to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, was named Wednesday as executive director of the Chicago host committee for next summer’s Democratic National Convention.

”I am thrilled to lead the host committee and tell Chicago’s story to the nation,” George said in a statement. “I am confident we will put on one of the best conventions in living memory, and I look forward to working with our partners to showcase our city and the Midwest!”

George since 2021 has been first assistant deputy governor for budget and economic matters in Pritzker’s office, with duties including leading business attraction and workforce development efforts. She also had a role in drafting the governor’s electric vehicle manufacturing strategy.

Previously, George was executive director of the utility rate-making Illinois Commerce Commission. She earlier held various roles with the city of Chicago, including deputy budget director for Public Safety, assistant commissioner at the Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection, and assistant corporation counsel in the city’s Law Department.

”Christy George has dedicated her career to public service and brings a wealth of experience to the host committee,” Pritzker said in a statement.”She has been a critical member of my team and a trusted partner on issues related to the budget and our economy. "

Named as a senior adviser to the Chicago host committee was Keiana Barrett, who most recently was chief diversity and engagement officer for developer Sterling Bay. She previously was deputy director of the Heartland Alliance, national press secretary for Rainbow PUSH and was director of communications for the Congressional Black Caucus.

”I look forward to sharing the signature stories and values of Chicago’s unique neighborhoods with the country,” Barrett said in a statement.

Kaitlin Fahey, who has been the host committee’s interim executive director, will move to a general consultant role and remain involved in host committee operations through the convention.

