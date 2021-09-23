U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.75
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,227.00
    +98.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.00
    +20.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.80
    +8.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -14.60 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7990
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,125.78
    +2,100.99 (+5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.39
    +68.91 (+6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Top diplomats from U.S., France expected to meet on Thursday -U.S. official

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to have a bilateral meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

France last week recalled its ambassador from the United States after Australia ditched a $40-billion defense contract with Paris for the purchase of submarines and opted for U.S. submarines instead.

The official, briefing reporters on Wednesday evening, after U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone and released a joint statement, said the United States "very much welcomes France's deep engagement in the Indo-Pacific region." (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

  • Analysis: A 'United' Nations, navigating a fractured world

    When the United Nations rose from World War II's rubble, its birth reflected a widespread aspiration that humanity could be lifted up and dispatched down a positive path — if only there was a coherent, informed, unified effort of good faith among countries and their leaders. Four generations later, the theme of this year’s mid-pandemic U.N. General Assembly leaders' meeting reflects that ideal: “Building resilience through hope.” The General Assembly is unfolding this week under a thundercloud of deep pessimism.

  • Central African Republic war: No-go zones and Russian meddling

    All sides are accused of planting landmines in a dangerous shift in the Central African Republic.

  • They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in pre-recorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Wednesday, the second day of the 2021 debate.

  • R. Kelly Trial: Where Things Stand as Prosecution Rests

    During closing statements on Wednesday, federal prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes drove home the point that R. Kelly used his fame to take advantage of underaged girls and boys, as well as young women, characterizing the R&B singer as a predator. In the New York trial that began Aug. 18, Kelly faces federal counts of human trafficking, […]

  • Red Hong Yi Invited by TIME to Participate and Unveil Latest NFT for Sale

    Renowned artist Red Hong Yi, collaborates once again with TIME for TIMEPieces, an NFT project inaugurated by TIME's creative director, D.W. Pine. Themed 'Building A Better Future', Red is among 40 global artists to be invited for the launch and genesis drop. Red's NFT was officially revealed on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 on time.com/timepieces and the NFT drop will take place on Thursday, 23 September 2021 on nft.time.com. All artwork will be priced at 0.1 ETH. The initial drop will be a "blin

  • FBI: Gabby Petito's body discovered, death initially ruled a homicide

    The FBI in Denver said the coroner's "initial determination for the manner of death is homicide."

  • Oil Steady After Two-Day Advance With U.S. Stockpiles Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day gain, with U.S. crude stockpiles shrinking to the lowest level since 2018, tightening the market as it faces a global energy crunch ahead of the crucial winter demand period.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fi

  • Ukraine's leader takes UN to task as 'retired superhero'

    Leaders who are “playing” at unity and stuffing pressing problems into an overflowing bag of woe. A world that's in the same boat, but first-class passengers get the lifeboats. A United Nations that resembles ”a retired superhero" that has lost sight of what it used to be.

  • China Banks Try to Reassure Investors Over Evergrande Exposure

    Sep.22 -- China banks are trying to reassure investors over their Evergrande exposure. Some lenders already started taking steps to reduce that risk. Bloomberg’s Charlie Zhu reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Asian markets inch higher after Fed indicates easing is coming

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

  • Amazon's cloud unit to create data centres, 1,000 jobs in New Zealand

    After releasing an economic impact study, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it plans to invest NZ$7.5 billion ($5.25 billion) in its new infrastructure hub - AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region. The infrastructure hub will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in New Zealand, and enable developers, startups, government, and other organizations to use data centres located within the country, the company said.

  • Afghan girls robotics team design their future in Qatar

    The nine members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team evacuated from Kabul to Qatar have built on their star status and captured hearts since fleeing their homeland.

  • Democrats Pursue Doomed Debt Move, With Emergency Option in Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are pursuing an almost certainly doomed strategy to avert a government shutdown and stave off a federal default, raising the likelihood of financial-market stresses that will ultimately force U.S. lawmakers’ hands.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became

  • ‘Dramatic’ increase in IRS capital-gains transactions as Biden administration considers raising tax rates on the wealthy

    Through July, millionaires reported roughly $140.5 billion in combined capital gains and/or losses, up from $118.4 billion one year earlier.

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1% in Income

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • U.S. Clears Third Pfizer Dose; Victoria’s Record: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators authorized a booster dose of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and over. Anthony Fauci said earlier that he expects mRNA vaccines to be administered as a three-dose regimen. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic

  • Big Tax Changes Are Brewing. What You Need to Know.

    On the table is everything from higher income and capital-gains rates to tighter IRA and estate rules. A handful of the details would even be retroactive.