Top Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong For February 2024

As we enter February 2024, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience, with investors navigating through economic headwinds and finding pockets of growth amidst global uncertainty. In this climate, dividend stocks stand out as beacons for those seeking steady income streams and potential defensive plays against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 4.27% China Medical System Holdings (SEHK:867) 5.28% Fu Shou Yuan International Group (SEHK:1448) 3.72% Agricultural Bank of China (SEHK:1288) 7.82% Far East Horizon (SEHK:3360) 7.88% Anhui Expressway (SEHK:995) 7.44% Zhejiang Expressway (SEHK:576) 7.14% Tian An China Investments (SEHK:28) 7.49% Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings (SEHK:874) 4.00% China Mobile (SEHK:941) 6.92%

China Resources Land, a key player in China's property sector, focuses on developing and selling properties with a significant market capitalization of HK$171 billion. Its development property business is the largest revenue generator. Financial analysis reveals that the company has managed to reduce its debt-to-equity ratio from 95.7% to 82.1% over five years, indicating an improving balance sheet. Profit margins have increased slightly year-over-year, with earnings growth outpacing the five-year average last year. However, challenges include high net debt to equity at 45.2%, and operating cash flow not sufficiently covering debt obligations—posing potential risks for dividend sustainability despite low payout ratios suggesting current dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows. Dividend payments have shown growth over a decade but have been marked by volatility; they also fall short of being top-tier when compared to Hong Kong's highest dividend payers, reflecting both stability concerns and room for improvement in yield attractiveness within the local market context. Click here and access our complete analysis report to understand the dynamics of China Resources Land.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, with a market cap of HK$9.63 billion, operates in the pharmaceutical sector in China and abroad, producing bulk pharmaceuticals and chemical products. The company's financial health has shown signs of improvement; its debt to equity ratio has been reduced significantly over the past five years, and earnings have consistently grown at a moderate pace annually during this period. Profit margins have also seen an uptick from the previous year. Notably, Shandong Xinhua's dividends seem sustainable with low payout ratios indicating that earnings and cash flows comfortably cover dividend payments; however, despite an increase in dividend payments over ten years, their reliability is questionable due to past volatility. Additionally, its dividend yield is modest when stacked against Hong Kong's top quartile dividend payers—suggesting it may not be a foremost choice for those prioritizing high-yield dividends—but its stable profit growth could appeal to investors seeking steady performers with manageable risk profiles. Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings on Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical.

China Mobile Limited, a telecommunications giant with a market cap of over HK$1.47 trillion, dominates its sector in Mainland China and Hong Kong, primarily through its telecom and information services that generated nearly HK$989 billion in revenue. The company's financial analysis reveals a debt-free status maintained over the past five years, underscoring robust fiscal management. While profits have seen modest annual growth of 3.7% over the same period, recent earnings growth has slightly outpaced this average. Despite dividends growing over the last decade, they have experienced volatility and currently offer a yield lower than the top quartile of Hong Kong dividend payers; however, with both earnings and cash flows adequately covering payouts—a payout ratio at 71.8% and cash payout ratio at 77.2%—the sustainability of China Mobile's dividends appears reasonable for investors who value consistency alongside moderate growth prospects in their dividend stock selections. Get an in-depth perspective on China Mobile's performance by reading our analysis here.

