Top Dividend Stocks In India For Enhanced Portfolio Returns February 2024

Dive into the realm of steady returns with India's top dividend stocks! These three financial stalwarts not only promise consistent income but also hold the potential to bolster your portfolio's performance.

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) operates primarily in refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products, with its downstream petroleum segment being a significant revenue driver. Over the past five years, BPCL has managed to reduce its debt-to-equity ratio from 107% to 79.4%, reflecting improved financial health. The company's earnings have seen an annual growth of 23.2%, although recent profitability makes it challenging to compare this rate against the five-year average. While BPCL's net debt to equity ratio is on the higher side at 46.5%, its dividend sustainability appears strong due to low payout ratios—40% of earnings and just 9.3% of cash flows—which indicates that dividends are well-covered by both profits and cash flows. However, despite a history of increasing dividend payments over the last decade, investors should note that BPCL's dividends have shown volatility within this period. Furthermore, forecasts suggest potential declines in both earnings and revenue over the next three years which could impact future dividend reliability despite current coverage by operating cash flow and interest payments being well-covered by EBIT at a comfortable margin. Navigate through the intricacies of Bharat Petroleum with our comprehensive report here.

NSEI:BPCL Dividend History as at Feb 2024

HCL Technologies operates globally, providing software development, business process outsourcing, and infrastructure management services. Its IT and Business Services segment is the largest revenue contributor. Analyzing its role as a dividend stock reveals a mixed picture; while HCL Technologies has reduced its debt significantly over the past five years and maintains more cash than total debt—indicative of financial stability—it has experienced moderate earnings growth annually. The company's dividends have increased over the last decade but have been marked by volatility. Current payout ratios suggest that dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, though recent profit margins have dipped slightly from the previous year, which warrants attention for dividend-focused investors looking for consistent growth in payouts. Get an in-depth perspective on HCL Technologies' performance by reading our analysis here.

Story continues

NSEI:HCLTECH Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Petronet LNG, a key player in India's energy sector, specializes in importing and regasifying LNG, boasting a significant market cap of ₹435.6 billion with its natural gas business as the primary revenue driver. Analysis indicates Petronet has managed to grow its earnings by an average of 9.2% annually over five years, despite a recent slowdown in growth rate. The company's debt is comfortably serviced by robust operating cash flow and is further bolstered by having more cash on hand than total debt—a positive sign for dividend sustainability. While dividends have grown over the past decade, they have done so amidst volatility, suggesting that while Petronet commits to returning value to shareholders through dividends—which are well-covered by both earnings and cash flow—their unpredictability may be a factor for investors seeking stable income streams from their dividend stocks. Take a closer look at Petronet LNG's potential here.

NSEI:PETRONET Dividend History as at Feb 2024

In Summary

Streamline your quest for robust dividend payers in India's dynamic market using the Simply Wall St screener. Navigate through an entire inventory of Top Dividend Stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com