U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.08
    +51.63 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,821.38
    +277.04 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,203.91
    +255.29 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.47
    +36.50 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.29
    +0.85 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.70
    -13.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.24 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1530
    -0.0070 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3420
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,516.66
    +1,699.36 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.70
    +27.14 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.29
    +96.59 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

The Top Emergency Notification Software for 2022 Revealed by SoftwareReviews

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Emergency Notification Data Quadrant Awards, naming four providers as Gold Medalists. The following providers are winners according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

The best Emergency Notification software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Data Quadrant.

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Emergency Notification Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Omnilert, 9.1 CS, ranked strongly for including a feature to set alerts to be sent in a specific order to various audiences.

  • Crises Control, 9.1 CS, has been recognized for providing exceptional user experience.

  • InformaCast, 8.3 CS, has been called helpful by clients for including a feature that shows message receipt confirmation and message status tracking/reporting.

  • Alertus Unified Mass Notification System, 8.2 CS, was appreciated for including location-based notification.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To learn more about Emergency Notification, visit the dedicated resource.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Emergency Notification (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Emergency Notification (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-top-emergency-notification-software-for-2022-revealed-by-softwarereviews-301504047.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Is Riding on These 3 Massive Trends

    The computer memory and data storage specialist is set to grow in the next few years thanks to several tailwinds.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • New iPhones Help 5G Handsets Capture More Than Half the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhones led the mobile industry to a milestone in January, when handsets with fifth-generation cellular networking accounted for more than half of smartphone sales for the first time.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China S

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Chipotle is testing a new robot to make tortillas

    Here comes robots to your local Chipotle.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Coinbase Announces Plan to Launch NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase is set for the NFT marketplace launch, however, no actual launch date is yet available despite the announcement of Coinbase NFT.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Remain Range Bound, SOL Reaches Key Juncture

    Bitcoin price is stuck below $40,000, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $2,640, and SOL is approaching a crucial break.

  • Samsung tried to troll Apple’s iPhone 13 with a bizarre tweet

    Last week, Apple debuted a number of new products at its March event. The new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac Studio were the stars of the show, each incredibly powerful for their size. But just days before the event began, leaks concerning a green iPhone 13 began to pop up. And indeed, in addition … The post Samsung tried to troll Apple’s iPhone 13 with a bizarre tweet appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung Elec sees strong year for chip and components unit - CEO

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects its chip and components division to perform strongly this year as it looks to boost supply by improving operations in a tight global market, the company's new co-chief executive said on Wednesday. The chip and components business is expected to outperform the global chip market's forecast annual growth of 9%, division head and new co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun told the annual shareholders meeting, without giving further details. Kyung said Samsung's foundry business would look for new clients in China, where it expects high market growth, and focus on increasing supply capacity by improving operations at its plants.

  • Terraform Labs CEO Bets $10M on LUNA’s Bullish Trajectory

    Crypto Twitter is an interesting place. This time, a $1 million bet has been placed on Terra’s native coin LUNA’s price action.

  • Mercedes-Benz shows off the interior of the 2023 EQS SUV

    Ahead of its official debut on April 19, Mercedes-Benz has shared a first look at the interior of the 2023 EQS SUV. As you can see from the photos the automaker provided, Mercedes didn’t reinvent its interior design language. It includes a 12.3-inch OLED display that allows the front passenger to watch video content while the car is moving.

  • Jack Dorsey, Block and the Perils of Making Crypto User-Friendly

    Block, formerly Square, had crypto users excited about a planned hardware wallet. But a recent announcement about its security design has raised alarm bells.

  • Audio-Technica's 20-hour earbuds are now available in the US for $149

    Audio-Technica is promising long battery life in its latest earbuds, and they're now available in the US.

  • Atomic’s Hadley Wilkins defines the why, what and how of brand building at TC Early Stage

    In the early stages of building a startup, founders need every competitive advantage they can bring to bear. While it’s natural to focus on finding product-market fit, testing and iterating your MVP to launch-worthy status, adding brand building into the mix right out of the gate will help you build a foundation for scalable success.

  • ESPN's iOS app adds SharePlay to help you watch sports with friends

    ESPN has added SharePlay to its iOS app, making it easier to watch sports with distant friends.

  • Discord considers direct listing at $15 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss communications platform Discord looking to go public.

  • Is it Still Good to Keep Your Intuit (INTU) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

    First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Google's acquisition of Mandiant is simple enough.

  • Instagram is getting ‘parental supervision’ features

    Meta is introducing new “parental supervision” features for Instagram and virtual reality.