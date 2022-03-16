The Top Emergency Notification Software for 2022 Revealed by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Emergency Notification Data Quadrant Awards, naming four providers as Gold Medalists. The following providers are winners according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

The best Emergency Notification software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Data Quadrant.

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Emergency Notification Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Omnilert, 9.1 CS, ranked strongly for including a feature to set alerts to be sent in a specific order to various audiences.





Crises Control, 9.1 CS, has been recognized for providing exceptional user experience.





InformaCast, 8.3 CS, has been called helpful by clients for including a feature that shows message receipt confirmation and message status tracking/reporting.





Alertus Unified Mass Notification System, 8.2 CS, was appreciated for including location-based notification.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To learn more about Emergency Notification, visit the dedicated resource.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

