Top Ethereum Mining Pool to Suspend Operations due to China Crackdown

The world’s second-largest Ethereum mining pool, SparkPool, has announced that it will be suspending operations in the wake of China’s continued crypto crackdown.

The latest victim of Beijing’s unrelenting intolerance of digital assets is the Ethereum mining pool, SparkPool, which is the second largest after Ethermine.

In a notice tweeted on Sept 27, the mining pool stated that it will completely shut down all services and operations for existing users in China and overseas on Sept 30, 2021.

