U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.41
    +6.73 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,358.19
    -2.54 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,330.35
    +71.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.42
    -1.08 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0190 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9030
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,575.86
    -144.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.58
    +20.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.80
    +30.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Top Five DeFi Coins For September

Valdrin Tahiri
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

A look at five tokens from the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that have interesting developments lined up for the month of September.

Kava.io (KAVA)

  • Current Price: $8.11

  • Market Cap: $673 Million

  • Market Cap Rank: #110

Kava is a decentralized finance (DEFI) lending platform. Unlike other such platforms, it provides support for cross-chain assets. The platform allows users to borrow stablecoins and then afterwards use them in order to earn yield.

The platform utilizes the native token, KAVA. The token has a use case as a reserve currency and for voting rights.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • Web building platform Duda snaps up e-commerce cart tool Snipcart

    Duda announced Wednesday that it acquired Canada-based Snipcart, a startup that enables businesses to add a shopping cart to their websites. The acquisition is Palo Alto-based Duda’s first deal, and follows the website development platform’s $50 million Series D round in June that brings its total funding to $100 million to date. Duda co-founder and CEO Itai Sadan declined to comment on the acquisition amount.

  • Canada’s Election to Foil FX Traders Hunting for Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Elections often drive big swings in the foreign-exchange market, with the risk of radical change this year pushing down the Peruvian sol and the Chilean peso. Not so for Canada.There has been little-to-no premium priced into the Canadian dollar -- relative to the greenback -- due to the last five federal elections, Bipan Rai, the head of foreign-exchange strategy at CIBC, wrote in a note to clients. He said most movements in the Canadian dollar can be attributed to other factors -

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Here's Why Micron Technology Stock Is Rising Once Again

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has underperformed the market so far this year. Shares of the company have tumbled big-time in the past few months as doubts about the memory market's health and Wall Street downgrades have knocked the wind out of its sails. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case and if Micron stock can finally turn around its fortunes and finish 2021 on a high.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Ahead of the NFL Season?

    The National Football League is set to start its regular season on Sept. 9. The NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S., drawing in a large fan base. Already, NFL pre-season games are attracting millions of viewers.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Nio Lowers Q3 Forecast After August Deliveries Plunge Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

    Chinese EV startup NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Wednesday a month-over-month drop in August's vehicle deliveries and trimmed its third-quarter deliveries outlook. The company attributed supply chain disruptions for the soft August numbers and the tempered third-quarter forecast. Signaling strong demand for its vehicles, the company said its new orders were are at a record in August. What Happened: Nio reported August deliveries of 5,880 vehicles, comprising 1,738 ES8s, 2,342 ES6s, and 1,800 EC6

  • Palantir Technologies: Intriguing SPAC Investments

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) provides cybersecurity and related software and services to governments as well as private businesses. I am bullish on PLTR stock. Although PLTR has only recently captured investors' attention, the company has been around for a while. Based in Denver, Colorado, Palantir was founded back in the early 2000s by Peter Thiel and other business experts. Palantir offers three platforms, including Palantir Gotham (which targets government agencies), Palantir Metropolis (main

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • These 2 Pharmacy Chains Will Benefit From COVID Vaccine Boosters

    Then along came the delta variant of the coronavirus, and with it new medical knowledge supporting the idea of making booster shots available to further strengthen immunity against COVID-19. Logistics are being worked out to make sure boosters will be available by Sept. 20, a date set by the federal government, and resources including personal care providers and local pharmacies are lining up to administer the shots. The availability of boosters is leading people to book appointments, and may lead to much more than that for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in September

    Whereas some folks have shied away from these wild swings, heightened volatility is precisely what's drawn other people (ahem, retail investors) to invest in the stock market. Online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which recently became a publicly traded company, has been a particularly popular platform for retail investors to get involved in the stock market. Since the end of 2019, Robinhood has added approximately 8 million new users, an 80% increase.

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.