Top Five DeFi Coins For September

A look at five tokens from the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that have interesting developments lined up for the month of September.

Kava.io (KAVA)

Current Price: $8.11

Market Cap: $673 Million

Market Cap Rank: #110

Kava is a decentralized finance (DEFI) lending platform. Unlike other such platforms, it provides support for cross-chain assets. The platform allows users to borrow stablecoins and then afterwards use them in order to earn yield.

The platform utilizes the native token, KAVA. The token has a use case as a reserve currency and for voting rights.

