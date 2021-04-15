U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.42
    +45.76 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.99
    +305.10 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,038.76
    +180.92 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.07
    +9.35 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.40
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -0.1080 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7240
    -0.2030 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,394.57
    +505.93 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,397.85
    +16.90 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 4 best services for doing your taxes online for free

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s April 15, and normally that means it’s Tax Day here in the U.S. But with the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc on American’s lives and livelihoods, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has once again extended the annual deadline for filing.

This time, you’ve got until May 17 to submit your individual taxes, and make sure you avoid any unnecessary run-ins with the agency. If you’re filing the old fashioned way with pen and paper, well, best of luck to you. I tried doing that as part of a story a few years ago, and thought I was getting back more than $10,000 before I realized I misplaced a decimal point and only got $200.

My advice, if your taxes are relatively simple, meaning you didn’t buy or sell property, aren’t self-employed, and don’t run a Fortune 500 company, your best bet is use some basic consumer tax software. And these are some of the best.

H&R Block — Free

H&R Block&#39;s free version is great for students, as it allows you to deduct student loan interest. (Image: H&R Block)
H&R Block's free version is great for students, as it allows you to deduct student loan interest. (Image: H&R Block)

Features:

  • Free individual federal and state filing

  • Can file for Earned Income Tax Credit

  • Includes student loan deduction

Missing:

  • No mortgage interest or property tax deductions

  • No itemized deductions

H&R Block (HRB) is one of the most popular sources for tax help in the country. But you don’t have to rely on the company’s in-person tax service to file your taxes. Instead, you can go online and take advantage of H&R Block’s free offering, which includes federal and state taxes. Students will be especially happy to know that the free version of the service includes deductions for student loan interest.

If you’re a homeowner or need to account for a health savings account, though, you’re going to need to upgrade to H&R Block Deluxe for $49. And if you’re looking for on-demand help from a tax professional, you’re going to need to upgrade to the company’s H&R Block Premium offering. The downside is that you’ll have to pay an additional $44 for your state tax filing.

TurboTax — Free

TurboTax has been my choice for the past few years, though its free version doesn&#39;t cover student loan interest deductions. (Image: TurboTax)
TurboTax has been my choice for the past few years, though its free version doesn't cover student loan interest deductions. (Image: TurboTax)

Features:

  • Free individual federal and state filing

  • Includes filing with unemployment income

  • Can file for Earned Income Tax Credit

Missing:

  • No student loan deduction

  • No mortgage interest or property tax deductions

  • No itemized deductions

TurboTax (INTU) was the first tax software I used after realizing that a single person renting an apartment with one job didn’t need to pay $300 for a professional to do his taxes. The service is incredibly straightforward and makes doing your taxes a relative breeze. I say relative, because no matter how I do my taxes, I’m always afraid that the IRS will somehow find a reason to audit me and throw me in the slammer.

While TurboTax’s free edition should work for most people, I always end up upgrading to the Deluxe edition for $60, because it provides one-on-one help from tax professionals. And if you have student loans or are a homeowner, you’ll need to upgrade to the Deluxe version to deduct student loans or mortgage interest.

Like H&R Block, TurboTax’s Deluxe option includes an additional fee for state filings. In this case, it’s $50.

TaxSlayer — Free

TaxSlayer offers plenty of free benefits, but limits use of the service depending on your income. (Image: TaxSlayer)
TaxSlayer offers plenty of free benefits, but limits use of the service depending on your income. (Image: TaxSlayer)

Features:

  • Free individual federal and state filings

  • Includes student loan deduction

  • Includes filing with unemployment income

Missing:

  • No mortgage interest or property tax deductions

  • No itemized deductions

  • Limited to customers earning less than $100,000 a year

TaxSlayer is among the most recognizable tax services out there, and for good reason. It provides many of the same features as its competitors, and tosses in student loan deductions in the free version. But the company limits using that edition to customers earning less than $100,000 a year.

If you don’t qualify for that, you’ll need to upgrade to TaxSlayer Classic for $24, and pay an extra $39 to file your state taxes. Still, that’s not a bad price compared to the company’s competitors.

IRS free filing

Here’s a little secret you might not know about. The IRS has a program that lets you file your taxes for free if your adjusted gross income was $72,000 or less. The offering includes partnerships with a host of tax prep services including those listed above, but there are limits.

Most of the services cap the amount you can make in a year to access their offerings, and some don’t include free state filing. A number of the services are also limited to specific age groups. FileYourTaxes.com’s free IRS filing program, for instance, is only available to filers 65 and younger.

Regardless of which online filing software you choose, be sure to double check all of your information before clicking that submit button, and if your return looks suspiciously high or low, you might want to reach out to your selected service’s help department.

After all, you don’t want to deal with a filing error just because you rushed.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • This is the trap question in a salary negotiation

    Hiring experts say it’s a risky move for a job applicant to give a number when asked about salary.

  • April 15 is NOT tax day — but it’s still a crucial deadline for these taxpayers

    April 15 is typically the last day to file your income taxes and pay taxes owed. The Internal Revenue Service pushed that date back to May 17. Now, taxpayers face a unique series of deadlines that may or may not apply, depending on what they do for a living and where they live.

  • AppLovin goes public as it bets on the casual female gamer, apps that aren’t 'addictive'

    AppLovin which makes and markets mobile games, started trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after pricing at $80 per share Wednesday and was down 18.5% by the close of the market.

  • Today Isn’t Tax Day. But It’s Still Crucial for These Taxpayers.

    April 15 is typically the last day to file your income taxes and pay taxes owed. The Internal Revenue Service pushed that date back to May 17. Now, taxpayers face a unique series of deadlines that may or may not apply, depending on what they do for a living and where they live.

  • Massachusetts regulators seek to revoke Robinhood's license; brokerage sues

    Massachusetts regulators on Thursday sought the revocation of Robinhood's broker-dealer license after charging that it encourages inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits, while the online brokerage sued to invalidate a new rule underlying the case. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin sought the revocation in a revised administrative case announced shortly after Robinhood sued in state court in Boston to challenge a fiduciary standard of conduct his office adopted last year. Robinhood, which is seeking to go public through an initial public offering, in a blog post called the regulator "elitist" and said it was seeking to "reinstate the financial barriers that Robinhood was founded to break down."

  • Mortgage rates drop near 3%, offering refinance opportunity for some homeowners

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage slipped to 3.04% from 3.13% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac.

  • JPMorgan: 2 Stocks for Stellar Long-Term Gains

    According to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, the US is on the cusp of an economic boom which should fuel growth at least until 2023. Dimon attributes the prospect of strong growth to several reasons. “I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom,” Dimon recently said. Although Dimon also noted that stock market valuations are “quite high,” the fact markets are pricing in economic growth and surplus savings that could be parked into equities, suggests a multi-year boom could serve as justification for present levels. Accordingly, the analysts at J.P. Morgan have been eyeing this opportunity and have homed in 2 stocks with the long-term view in mind, for which they anticipate some outsized growth. We ran JPM’s stock picks through the TipRanks database to see what the rest of the Street makes of these choices. Turns out JPM is not alone. The consensus is that both names are Strong Buys and set to generate massive returns – at least 90% over the next 12 months. Let’s dive in. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) We will kick off with CytomX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with lofty ambitions. CytomX wants to revolutionize cancer treatment and to do so it bases therapies on its proprietary Probody Technology Platform. By directly targeting the tumor microenvironment, Probody creates conditionally activated biologics, thereby, more effectively localizing the treatment of the tumor, and at the same time keeping a lid on activity in healthy tissues. CytomX has a pipeline with several drugs in various stages of development; Praluzatamab (CX-2009), a Probody drug conjugate (ADC) against CD166 (a molecule expressed in solid tumor cells), is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer. Furthermore, the company and partner AbbVie are co-developing CX-2029, a PROBODY drug conjugate targeting CD71 (transferrin receptor). The drug is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The Probody platform forms the basis of J.P. Morgan’s Anupam Rama thesis for CytomX. "In our view, the platform is not only de-risked by known clinical data for lead assets praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) / CX-2029 but also external partnerships with the likes of AbbVie (for CX-2029), Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Astellas. Of note, we view early data for lead development candidates praluzatamab and CX-2029 in multiple tumor types as interesting early proof-of-concept," Rama opined. Both praluzutamab and CX-2029 have “shown early clinically activity,” and in 4Q21 will have phase 2 readouts. Rama believes that so far, “due to uncertainty around the ultimate therapeutic window of these assets,” the Street is underappreciating the results. The readouts could change all that and have the potential to “further validate not only the programs individually but the platform as well.” “Importantly,” Rama added, “We would note that the phase 2 updates in 4Q21 for both products will be important for not only understanding the therapeutic window for each product, but also to learn about key metrics for the model such as response rate / durability.” To this end, Rama rates CTMX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $14 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 98% gain, should the figure be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here) Over the past 3 months, 3 other analysts have chimed in with a CytomX review and all are of the same mind – recommending to Buy. At $14, the average price target is the same as Rama’s and provides robust back up to the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating. (See CTMX stock analysis on TipRanks) Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) The next JPMorgan pick we're are looking at is Kala Pharmaceuticals. The company focuses on developing treatments for eye diseases and has two FDA approved products on the market; Inveltys, Kala’s eye drops for post-surgical inflammation/pain was approved in 2018 and launched in 2019. More recently, last October, the FDA gave its nod of approval for Eysuvis, the company's treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). Eysuvis was launched in January and is currently the only FDA approved prescription treatment for the condition. Following talks with Kala management, J.P. Morgan’s Christopher Neyor notes the reaction so far has been excellent. “Kala continues to receive very strong positive feedback on the initial Eysuvis launch from key stakeholders including patients and physicians where the two most common themes center on (1) rapid onset of action for the product with many patients reporting relief of symptoms beginning on the first day and (2) comfort of the eye drop with no meaningful tolerability issues, which sharply contrasts with the burning, stinging, and blurred vision symptoms experienced with other dry eye therapies,” Neyor wrote. The dry eye market, says Neyor, represents a significant opportunity, with roughly 17 million US diagnosed patients. The analyst’s “conservative” long-term peak sales forecast for Eysuvis stands at over $750 million and Neyor anticipates a strong sales push in the year’s latter half should “de-risk the company’s dry eye commercialization plans.” Underpinned by Eysuvis, Neyor sees a “highly favorable risk/reward for Kala,” which is reflected in a bullish price target. At $17, the figure is set to reward investors with 12-month returns of 125%, should Neyor’s thesis play out accordingly. Unsurprisingly, Neyor has an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the shares. (To watch Neyor’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, the J.P. Morgan analyst’s forecast appears on the more conservative end of the spectrum. Going by the $26 average price target, the shares are expected to surge by ~262% in the year ahead. Kala’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 4 Buys. (See Kala stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Coinbase’s Retail Buyers Stung After Plowing in at Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. got a jump start on its first day of trading from the retail crowd. And the early enthusiasts likely walked away with a few bruises.Day traders purchased a net $57 million of the cryptocurrency exchange’s shares during its debut Wednesday on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to data from VandaTrack. That total accounted for 7% of the $822 million individual investors spent on all U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on the day, and made Coinbase the fifth-most popular debut with the demographic since 2017.They didn’t wait long to jump in.Nearly a third of all retail dollars spent on Coinbase Wednesday poured in during the first 20 minutes of trading as the shares soared by 13% from the opening price of $381 to an intraday high of $429.54. Retail buying tapered off as the initial euphoria waned and the shares paired their gains to finish the day below the opening trade price.Coinbase gained as much as 6.4% in early trading Thursday on news of a $246 million investment from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management and positive analyst coverage, though the shares remained below their opening price.Tayo Kuku, a 27-year old photographer based in Washington, D.C., is among the cohort of investors who bought in. But within 10 minutes of purchasing the stock at $394 and a few conversations with his friends who are also buyers, it “made me realize that I probably didn’t make the best decision jumping in that quickly,” he said.“I obviously knew the risk of jumping in on a company as soon as it went public, but it just seemed like an obvious investment considering cryptocurrency has been the ‘next big thing’ for young investors like me.”Fortunately for Kuku, he managed to sell at a profit at $415. Though he left unscathed, he still plans to “keep an eye out and may possibly dip my feet back in in the next few weeks.”The debut of the first cryptocurrency exchange to list on a U.S. public market was widely hailed as ushering in a new era for the oft-mocked asset class. That drew the attention of retail traders who piled in at a level not seen since the debut of Rocket Cos., the parent of the mortgage giant founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, making it the fifth most- popular new listing among the group since 2017.“It is pretty surprising to see such strong buying,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research. “There was obviously a lot of hype around this and certainly Coinbase will be almost the best proxy for trading the crypto theme in the coming years.”On Fidelity’s platform Coinbase was the most traded stock on the day. More than 148,000 shares changed hands there, nearly nine times more than runner-up Tesla Inc., according to data from the brokerage.“What is fascinating about Coinbase is this is the first way in which individuals can take part in this new market for cryptocurrencies without being subject themselves to the volatility those currencies have,” Michael Wolf, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Activate, a technology consulting firm, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are going to see that Coinbase is going to be held widely -- at this market cap, it’s going to be held by index funds. It will allow small investors as well as individuals to take part in this entire move toward cryptocurrencies.”But for all the fanfare, Coinbase wasn’t the top pick of at-home traders on Wednesday. That honor went to the ProShares UltraPro QQQ exchange-traded fund (ticker TQQQ), a three times levered tracker of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which saw $72 million of net retail buying on the day despite plunging by 3.5%.(Updates for Thursday trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actor Alfonso Ribeiro on diversity in Hollywood

    Alfonso Ribeiro, Hollywood actor and host of America's Funniest Videos, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his partnership with T.G.I. Friday's.

  • Clover appoints Trump official, industry vet to board amid market struggles, Medicare push

    Clover appoints new board member, former CMS official, to help grow company.

  • JPMorgan, Goldman, other banks jumpstart Q1 earnings season: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

  • Walmart invests in self-driving electric car company Cruise after delivery pilot

    "Over the years we’ve been doing a lot to learn more about the role autonomous vehicles can play in retail, and we’ve seen enough to know it’s no longer a question of if they’ll be scaled, but when," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner wrote in a memo

  • When are taxes due? Despite income federal deadline extension, April 15 remains key deadline for some taxpayers.

    Federal tax returns are due May 17, but many people still need to pay their first quarter 2021 estimated tax payments April 15. Plus more tax tips.

  • Retirement expert details ‘3 things you got to do’

    “There are essentially three things you got to do to prepare for retirement,” Caroline Bruckner, Kogod Tax Policy Center’s managing director, recently told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • CDC Says You SHOULD NOT Do This After Vaccine

    Despite the pausing of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, "we continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it's their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has said in the recent past. "Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, so we encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity." So what can and can't you do after vaccination? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 You CAN Go Inside These Homes The CDC says you can visit "inside a home or private setting without a mask with other fully vaccinated people of any age" and "you can visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with one household of unvaccinated people who are not at risk for severe illness." 2 You CAN Travel Domestically if You Must—Without a Test You can "travel domestically without a pre- or post-travel test," says the CDC. That said, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said, don't travel if you don't need to. He's vaccinated but not getting on a plane anytime soon. 3 You CAN Travel Domestically Without Quarantining The CDC says you can "travel domestically without quarantining after travel." If you are not vaccinated, "Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel. If you don't get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel." 4 You CAN Travel Internationally Without Doing These Two Things The CDC says you can "travel internationally without a pre-travel test depending on destination" and also "travel internationally without quarantining after travel." Keep in mind that the country you are going to will have their own rules; check before booking or traveling. 5 You SHOULD NOT Visit Here Do not "visit indoors, without a mask, with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19," warns the CDC. This is because it's possible you could still transmit the virus even after vaccination. "This is a question of extreme importance," Dr. Fauci said. "This will help inform science-based decisions about mask use and about social distancing post-vaccination." 6 You SHOULD NOT Attend These Places Do not "attend medium or large gatherings," says the CDC. If things go right, and enough people are vaccinated, that advice may change by the summer, promises Joe Biden. "What the President was saying is that we traditionally have, at the Fourth of July, the kind of barbecue in the backyard, the kind of things that we treasure as Americans as part of our tradition," Fauci said. "He was saying we're going to have that if we do all the things that he mentioned."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 7 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic So follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Bezos: Amazon created $164 billion in 'value' for its customers last year

    The 200 million Prime customers worldwide each received $630 in 'value,' according to Bezos.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a home

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to financial success and fulfillment.

  • Mortgage rates drop for second week in a row amid inflation and vaccine concerns

    Positive signs related to the state of the economy aren’t causing interest rates to rise, one economist noted.

  • Technology stocks lead S&P 500, Dow to record highs

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Thursday as easing inflation concerns boosted demand for richly valued technology stocks, while upbeat earnings reports and strong March retail sales raised hopes of a broader economic rebound. The S&P information technology and communication services indexes, which include Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc, led gains after underperforming last month.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Take New Highs On Jobs, Retail Sales Strength; Coinbase Climbs, Dell Jumps On VMware Spin-Off

    Nvidia and Dow Jones stock UnitedHealth were among the leaders rising near buy points as stocks rallied on strong economic news.