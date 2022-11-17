U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.84
    -17.95 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,513.97
    -39.86 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,130.81
    -52.85 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.51
    -24.65 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    -3.71 (-4.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -13.10 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.54 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0370
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1590
    +0.6510 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,664.53
    +101.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.71
    +1.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Top Global Women in Staffing - GHR Healthcare's COO Laura Magner

·2 min read

Laura Magner Named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare ("GHR") COO and President Laura Magner has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts ("SIA"), 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List.

GHR Healthcare: Parent Company of GHR Staffing Brands
GHR Healthcare: Parent Company of GHR Staffing Brands

Sponsored by Bullhorn for eight years, this list includes 150 women worldwide, 100 in the Americas, and 50 globally. SIA wrote that the women highlighted "have made significant contributions to the success of their companies and the ecosystem. Women on this list include CEOs, entrepreneurs, division heads, technologists, attorneys and more."

In the same release, SIA editor and publisher Subadhra Sriram wrote, "These forward-thinking women have turned challenges into springboards to success. From heading up impactful organizations to steering essential projects to fine-tuning the hybrid model, they have led with grace and empathy."

Laura's highlight on the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list reads, "Ensuring GHR Healthcare remained a prominent part of the solution during extremely critical times in healthcare and healthcare staffing, COO and President Laura Magner has helped position GHR, headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, as one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the US. By leading efforts to diversify product lines to capture additional market share throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and keeping focus on streamlining operations and improving efficiencies, Magner drives profitable business forward. Magner has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare staffing, including serving as COO for two other organizations."

In response to being named to the list, Laura said, "I am deeply honored to be included in this group of forward-thinking women that I genuinely admire for their accomplishments. This prestigious award is very meaningful to me, and I am humbled to receive this award."

When asked about her favorite part of working in the staffing industry, Laura said, "[It] is very rewarding as it allows for significant relationships to develop through partnership. Witnessing the success of a perfect match between our clinicians and clients is immensely satisfying. In the staffing industry, you control your own destiny while positively impacting people's lives and the strength and health of communities in our society. Put in the work, and you will see the rewards in your career path."

About GHR Healthcare

Founded in 1993, GHR Healthcare has helped thousands of healthcare facilities, school districts, and community-based organizations meet their staffing needs. The company's brands include General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR RevCycle Workforce, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology, and GHR Search. GHR provides workforce solutions to clients nationwide, including MSP and RPO solutions, contingent, per diem, contract, travel, direct hire, and interim services.

For more information, visit www.GHRHealthcare.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-global-women-in-staffing---ghr-healthcares-coo-laura-magner-301682116.html

SOURCE GHR Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • FTX Lawyers Accuse Bankman-Fried of Undermining Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is undermining efforts to reorganize his crumbling empire with “incessant and disruptive tweeting” that appears aimed at moving assets away from the control of a US court in favor of one in the Bahamas, US lawyers for the bankrupt crypto platform FTX said in a court filing.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Sa

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Retirement Changes Coming in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PNC to cut 25 branches in February, spares Pittsburgh

    PNC Financial Services Group, which in late October confirmed 20 branch consolidations in January, filed applications with the OCC to cut another 25 that span seven states on Feb. 17. None in the latest batch are in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro. Many of the planned cuts are in-store branches at Stop & Shop and Giant supermarkets in Maryland and New Jersey.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • The secret to a happier retirement might be in your ‘retirement quotient’

    Why Retirement Coaches Association CEO Robert Laura devised the questionnaire and what its answers reveal.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla payout has a $50 billion hand in whether or not he remains the world’s richest person

    Elon Musk left Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday to fly across the country to defend himself against a lawsuit claiming that he didn’t deserve the handsome Tesla payout agreed four years ago.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

    ImmunoGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMGN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

    U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and Ripple.

  • Ukraine Asserts It Does Not Take Blame For Poland Missile Attack, Crypto Exchange Gemini Suffers $485M In Outflows, FTX, Bahamas Regulator Lock Horns Over Control Of Bankruptcy Proceedings: Top Stories Thursday, Nov. 17

    CNBC Despite NATO Coming In Support Of Ukraine, Kyiv Asserts It Does Not Take Blame For Poland Missile Attack Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his top military commanders had assured him that "it was not our missile and not our missile strike" that landed in Poland, killing two people. "I have no doubt in [Tuesday's] report to me personally — from the Commander of the Air Force to Commander-in-Chief [Valery] Zaluzhny — that it was not our missile and not our missile strike," Zel