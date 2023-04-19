Top Glove Corporation Bhd.'s (KLSE:TOPGLOV) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When close to half the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, you may consider Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:TOPGLOV) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does Top Glove Corporation Bhd's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

The recently shrinking revenue for Top Glove Corporation Bhd has been in line with the industry. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think the company can turn things around and break free from the broader downward trend in revenue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

Top Glove Corporation Bhd's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 60% decrease to the company's top line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 23% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.2% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 26%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Top Glove Corporation Bhd's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Top Glove Corporation Bhd's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've concluded that Top Glove Corporation Bhd currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Top Glove Corporation Bhd you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

