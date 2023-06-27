Top Glove Corporation Bhd.'s (KLSE:TOPGLOV) stock price dropped 9.3% last week; individual investors would not be happy

Key Insights

Top Glove Corporation Bhd's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 10 shareholders

30% of Top Glove Corporation Bhd is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:TOPGLOV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 9.3% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but insiders who own 30% stock also took a hit.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Top Glove Corporation Bhd?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Top Glove Corporation Bhd does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Top Glove Corporation Bhd, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Our data suggests that Wee Chai Lim, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 28%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Firstway United Corp is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and UBS Asset Management AG holds about 3.8% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Top Glove Corporation Bhd

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Top Glove Corporation Bhd.. Insiders own RM2.0b worth of shares in the RM6.6b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Top Glove Corporation Bhd. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 8.8%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Top Glove Corporation Bhd that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

