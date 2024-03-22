Top Glove Corporation Bhd Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (KLSE:TOPGLOV) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM550.3m (down 11% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: RM39.6m (loss narrowed by 76% from 2Q 2023).

RM0.006 loss per share (improved from RM0.021 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Top Glove Corporation Bhd EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 10%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 3.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 33% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's shares are down 1.2% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Top Glove Corporation Bhd's balance sheet health.

