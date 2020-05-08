The top apps for working out at home: Tech Support

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

Here, I answer all of your most pressing questions about the various gizmos, gadgets, and services you use in your everyday life.

Have a question of your own? Reach me on Twitter at @danielhowley, or email me at dhowley@yahoofinance.com.

Now, on to your questions.

This week's dilemma:

“What are the top home workout apps?”

Let’s face it, all of that extra time spent streaming videos, playing games, and boozing has more than a few of us looking for ways to shed those extra pounds we’ve put on since shelter-in-place orders went into place in many cities back in March.

But with gyms across the country closed, and fitness equipment incredibly hard to come by, finding the right workout during lockdown can be tough. Thankfully, a number of high-quality apps can help you drop those “L” “Bs” and build up those guns while you’re at home.

Nike Training Club - Free

Nike Training Club gives you free access to the company's fitness programs and courses. (Image: Nike) More

Nike (NIKE) has made its Training Club premium app free to all users, giving you access to guided workouts and training plans that will make you sweat. Programs range from bodyweight routines and yoga to strength training with equipment. Nike promises new workouts every month, and with 185 free programs already available, there’s little chance you’ll run through them all before your local gym reopens. I hope.

Couch25K - Free, $4.99 for the Pro version

Like its name suggests, Couch25K is designed to help get you from being a lump on the couch to being able to run a 5K. (Image: Couch25K) More

Couch25K is exactly what it sounds like — an 8-week program designed to take you from being a person who’s formed a closer than normal relationship with your sofa and turn you into a bona fide runner who can finish a 5K. The app features guided training sessions with coaches who talk you through your run, and even syncs to your Apple Watch. A Pro version of the app, which costs $4.99, adds distance and calorie tracking to the mix.

Of course, you’ll need to find a place to run where you can safely socially distance from people.

Fitbit Premium - 90-day trial, $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year

Fitbit Premium adds guided workouts and advanced metrics to the standard app's usual fitness tracking features. (Image: Fitbit) More