Top India Court Clears Adani From More Probes in Hindenburg Saga

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court ordered the market regulator to conclude its investigation into the Adani Group within three months and said no more probes were needed, potentially drawing a line under the year-long saga triggered by a short-seller attack on the Indian conglomerate.

The three-judge bench on Wednesday asked Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, to expedite its pending investigations and urged the federal government to implement an expert panel’s recommendations to bolster the regulatory framework.

Shares of 10 listed Adani Group firms were trading higher in Mumbai following the verdict. The flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s stock had risen 9.1% before the verdict was out to touch its highest level in more than 11 months.

The verdict “is in favor of Adani Group prima facie”, said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities Pvt. in Mumbai. While clarity is still needed from SEBI on pending probes, Bathini said the court had reiterated that scathing external reports against the Adani Group were “not triggers for an external investigation.”

Intense Scrutiny

The ruling from India’s apex court comes as a reprieve after nearly a year of intense scrutiny for billionaire Gautam Adani despite his ports-to-power conglomerate repeatedly denying Hindenburg Research’s allegations of corporate malfeasance, stock price manipulations and related party transactions among others in a bombshell report.

The short-seller’s broadside last January triggered a massive rout in Adani stocks and bonds, wiping out more than $150 billion in equity market value at one point. It also forced the Indian conglomerate into months of damage control that included paying down debts, assuaging investor concerns through road shows across the world’s financial hubs and scaling back non-essential businesses.

India’s top court in March ordered SEBI to probe Hindenburg’s allegations. It also set up a six-member expert panel to assess if there were any regulatory lapses. The panel said in May that no regulatory failures could be concluded nor was there any conclusive evidence of stock-price manipulation by the conglomerate.

The verdict comes as the Adani Group continues to regain investor and lender confidence. The conglomerate in recent months has secured investments from GQG Partners Inc. and Middle-Eastern sovereign wealth funds, funding from a US government agency, refinanced a $3.5 billion loan and pledged $100 billion in green transition.

“I don’t think anybody is worried about Hindenburg anymore,” Abhay Agarwal, founder and portfolio manager at Piper Serica Advisors said over phone. “Investors’ focus is now on earnings and valuations of individual companies.”

