Top International Destinations for U.S. Travelers Listed as 'Very High' Covid-19 Risk

·3 min read

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice (THN) for Mexico due to a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. With Mexico's addition to the THN list, InsureMyTrip reports that all of the top 10 international destinations for travel insurance policyholders are now at a Level 4.

Top International Destinations

  1. Mexico

  2. Bahamas

  3. Costa Rica

  4. United Kingdom

  5. Italy

  6. Spain

  7. Dominican Republic

  8. Canada

  9. British Virgin Islands

  10. Ecuador

(Source: InsureMyTrip purchasing data from Jan. 24, 2022Jan. 30, 2022)

For those planning a trip to a country with a very high level of COVID-19, the experts at InsureMyTrip recommend purchasing travel insurance. In addition, many top international destinations require it, including Costa Rica, The Bahamas, and the British Virgin Islands.

MORE: Countries That Require Travel Insurance

InsureMyTrip Product Manager Meghan Walch offered responses to top questions from travelers regarding how benefits may apply:

Q: What if you want to back out of a trip because of a Level 4 Travel Health Notice?

Walch: Most travel insurance policies will not provide coverage just because a country is listed as a Level 4 for COVID-19 risk.

However, adding the optional Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) travel insurance benefit will offer travelers the most flexibility to cancel a trip because of COVID-19 fears.

CFAR is a time-sensitive benefit and must be purchased within 10-21 days of putting money down on a trip. If all eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is typically 50% - 75% of the insured prepaid non-refundable trip cost.

MORE: Cancel for Any Reason Information and Eligibility Tool

Q: What benefits may be triggered if you contract COVID-19 while in a Level 4 country?

Walch: If you contract COVID-19 while traveling and have a physician's diagnosis, you may find coverage in a comprehensive travel insurance policy. These benefits may include:

Trip Interruption — This coverage may apply if you had to cut your trip short and return home after recovering. Travel insurance may cover the unused portion of your trip.

Emergency Medical — This coverage would kick in if you become ill while on a trip and need emergency medical attention. It is important to note that most domestic health plans do not cover you when you are traveling abroad.

Travel Delay — If a quarantine is ordered during a trip, benefits may be available under Travel Delay to help cover costs if additional accommodations are necessary. This is a bit tricky, though. For a quarantine to be covered, it must be physician-ordered, and you must be in strict isolation for a specific time period.

Plans will not cover self-quarantine. So, it is important to read the details of a policy to understand how "quarantine" is defined and what exactly is covered.

Reporters can request an interview or quote from Travel Insurance Expert Meghan Walch by contacting press@insuremytrip.com.

Media Contact:
Meghan Kayata
press@insuremytrip.com

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Note: coverages are governed by the specific plan certificate. Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-international-destinations-for-us-travelers-listed-as-very-high-covid-19-risk-301475821.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

