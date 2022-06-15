U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

Top S.Korean economic, finance officials to meet Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Currency dealers walk past an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's top economic and finance officials, including the finance minister and the central bank chief, plan to meet early on Thursday to discuss the economy and financial market situation, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement the top presidential aide on economic affairs and the deputy head of the financial regulatory agency would also attend the meeting, scheduled from 7:00 a.m. (2200 GMT Wednesday).

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

  • China’s Economy Shows Mixed Recovery With Consumers Under Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy had a mixed recovery in May as Covid restrictions gradually eased, with industrial production unexpectedly increasing while consumer spending and the property market continuing to contract.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStoc

  • Analysis-India looks to rains, not just rates, to cool hot inflation

    As India faces a crippling surge in food and fuel prices, its policymakers will be counting mostly on this year's monsoon rains, not just interest rate hikes, to take inflationary pressure off the country's households and businesses. Like its international peers, the Reserve Bank of India is expected raise rates aggressively over the next year to take some of the heat out of prices, but the global drivers of the country's inflation mean there are limits to what domestic monetary policy can achieve, analysts say. With 75% of India's price acceleration expected to come from food items, the focus for central bankers will be on the success of monsoon rains to boost production and replenish stockpiles, which would ease supply constraints and anchor price expectations.

  • Chinese local govt financing units seek unorthodox route to raise funds

    Shut out of the bond market and spurned by banks, a growing number of cash-starved Chinese local government financing units are tapping a loosely regulated funding channel to directly court yield-hungry retail investors. Over recent years China has embarked on a deleveraging campaign to reduce systemic risks after Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) accumulated trillions of dollars worth of debt since the 2008 financial crisis. Last year, Beijing further tightened the screws on lending to LGFVs, which are investment companies that build infrastructure projects on behalf of local governments.

  • ECB Council to Hold Emergency Meeting to Address Market Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s Governing Council will hold an ad-hoc meeting on Wednesday “to discuss current market conditions,” according to a spokesman for the bank.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recessio

  • Biden Ally Floats 21% Surtax on Oil Profits to Blunt Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil companies that record a profit margin better than 10% would face a new federal surtax under a plan developed by a key senator, as Democrats and the White House struggle to curb US energy costs and broader inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled

  • Harvard expert warns of potential ‘harm’ to index investing, as Republican bill takes on ‘woke fund managers’

    Senators and legal experts tussle Tuesday over the merits of a Republican bill that aims to reduce the voting power of the three index-investing giants --- BlackRock , Vanguard and State Street.

  • Fed survey shows inflation expectations match highest on record

    U.S. households' one-year inflation expectations rose to the highest recorded level in May.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Yen at risk of declining vs dollar into Q4 or later, economists say: Reuters poll

    The yen is at risk of weakening further against the dollar for at least the rest of 2022, more than two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters said, underscoring the consequences of the Bank of Japan being the lone major central bank clinging to easy policy. The BOJ is sticking to stimulus, ramping up bond buying to defend its yield cap even as the U.S. Federal Reserve, already on an aggressive campaign of half-point rate rises, looks set to debate an even bigger move of 75 basis points on Wednesday. The Japanese currency has lost more than 14% against the greenback so far this year, briefly slipping as low as 135.58 yen per dollar on Wednesday, its lowest since October 1998, which was a time of global financial strain after a Russian debt default.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Do Democrats Already Have Their Own Trump That Could Win in 2024?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe worst-kept secret in American politics is now on full display. After interviewing nearly 50 Democratic officials about 2024, The New York Times has a message for Joe Biden: Get out!No hard feelings, though, Uncle Joe. The party isn’t angry with Biden. It’s worse than that. The party “seems to feel sorry for him,” according to the Times’ reporting. That’s right, Biden has reached the “pity” stage of his presidency.Just listen to wh

  • U.S. to sell up to 45 million bbls oil from reserve as part of historic release

    The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday said it was selling up to 45 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's previously announced, largest-ever release from the stockpile. Deliveries of crude from the SPR sale would take place from Aug. 16 through Sept. 30, the Energy Department said. The Biden administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day of oil for six months from the SPR, held in a series hollowed-out salt caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035. Here's How to Prepare

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Read for the Fed Preview. Stay for the Trouble Brewing in the Mortgage Market.

    Rate expectations are rising, recession risks are growing, and the stock market may not get much help from the central bank as a reacceleration in inflation complicates its strategy to tighten monetary policy.

  • Biden Blames Republicans in Congress for Soaring Inflation

    ‘I don’t want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending—we’re changing peoples lives,’ Biden said.

  • Analysis-How it came to this: The Fed and White House's slow inflation awakening

    President Joe Biden's top officials and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were quick to dismiss the first embers of inflation in the spring of 2021 in a single word: Transitory. More than a year later, price increases at 40-year peaks have proven to be anything but, so much so that the Fed this week appears ready to hike interest rates by the most since 1994 to quell them. Biden, meanwhile, is paying the political price for being the face Americans blame for $5 a gallon gas and 10% price increases for eggs.

  • Pimco Warned US Treasury That Russia Sanctions Will Hit Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. has warned the US Treasury about the fallout on investors from the strict sanctions that are pushing Russia toward default.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, Raci

  • White House acknowledges Americans are ‘concerned about inflation and the stock market,’ as S&P 500 erases all gains since Biden’s inauguration

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre plays defense on Tuesday, as reporters pepper her with questions about the stock market's latest drops.

  • Oil Falls as Potential for More Energy Legislation Spooks Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally evaporated amid signals that Democrats are considering more energy legislation as they and the White House face increasing pressure to curb US energy costs and inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run

  • Colbert Roasts Donald Trump Jr.’s Desperate Steak-Shilling Grift

    CBSDonald Trump may have conned his supporters out of $250 million in the wake of the 2020 election, as revealed during this week’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, but his son has since resorted to a far more familiar grift.“Until they face consequences, the ex-president’s family is still out there peddling their wares,” Stephen Colbert explained on Tuesday night’s Late Show, “including eldest MAGA son Don Jr., seen here wondering, ‘How come the airplane doesn’t have to flap?’”The host called Donald T