Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale Featured in Success Magazine

DALLAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April started off with a bang for Gaby Natale as the three-time Daytime EMMY winning journalist was featured in SUCCESS magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development.

Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale

Gaby Natale: The Power of Believing in Yourself features Natale's work breaking barriers in the speaking, publishing and media industry along with her unlikely journey from unemployed in Argentina to triple Daytime EMMY winner in the United States.

"Breaking barriers and creating tools that would allow leaders from all walks of life to become PIONEERS in their own fields has always been at the core of my work as speaker, journalist, and entrepreneur", explains Natale.

The feature explains that whether Natale is speaking at a global corporation, the United Nations, Georgetown University or just chatting with a group of students eager to start their careers… her message is simple: The ones who pioneer and embrace change are the ones who will be in the best position to benefit from it.

To read the full article, click here. Some of the topics included are:

Why Embracing our Uniqueness Is Key to Breaking Barriers

How Leaders Who Embrace a "Pioneer Spirit" Move the World Forward

Natale's Own Unlikely Journey "From the Carpet Warehouse to the Red Carpet"

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS magazine is celebrating its 126th anniversary this year with visibility to more than 7 million collective subscribers and website visitors. The magazine is part of SUCCESS Enterprises, a multimedia platform offering enhanced content and coaching with immersive technology that provides personal growth solutions that are accessible and impactful.

SOURCE AGANARmedia