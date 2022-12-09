U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Top Luxury Construction Firm in U.S. Prepares for Growth

Dickinson Cameron Construction
·4 min read

New hires, promotions mark new era for Dickinson Cameron Construction

Dickinson Cameron Management Team

Dickinson Cameron Management Team
Dickinson Cameron Management Team

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickinson Cameron Construction, the leading general contractor and construction management firm for the world's most prestigious luxury brands, continues its growth by not only adding key team members, but by promoting from within, aiming to strike a balance between innovative new ideas and stability of staff and contacts.

The latest personnel changes saw DCC add a strong retail leadership veteran in its New York office, promote a consistent DCC presence to lead its growing Hawaii office, and expand the role of two veteran home office leaders. All of these changes position the company for even more growth, and the ability to even better manage major upcoming projects. They allow Frank Naliboff, CEO, to better serve clients from a strategic standpoint, utilizing his strong team as eyes and ears in the field, and freeing up his time for involvement in every project.

In New York, John Schaub steps into the role of Vice President of Operations. A former client, John served as VP of Store Design, Planning and Construction - The Americas for Cartier for 16 years, adding to the retail experience he received at Kate Spade, YSL and Ralph Lauren. A luxury retail expert, John will be responsible for the leadership of DCC retail project managers, continually developing new business opportunities, overseeing staff, and improving process performance.

In Hawaii, Ron Gordines will relocate to become Vice President of this growing office. Ron has been with DCC for 28 years, and has been the primary contact responsible for the tremendous growth in Hawaii. Building in all of the major hubs of Hawaii for clients such as Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, Ron is an expert on the challenges of building on the Island, and his permanent presence there will allow even stronger relationships and service.

With Ron's transition to Hawaii, the remaining leadership team remains in place in the Carlsbad home office, providing the stability and reliability DCC is known for. This office is home to the company's CEO, CFO, and VP of Restaurants.

Maryam Samady, previously VP of Finance and Controller, was recently promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Since joining DCC in 2007, Maryam has overseen nearly all areas of the company, and in addition to providing overall growth and operational leadership for the company, the new role will allow her to focus more on the company's back-of-house departments, such as HR, Marketing, Safety and Compliance, Accounting and now Project Coordination. This new position will allow other promotions from within to develop strong leadership in these departments.

Resident restaurant expert Chris Nightingale has also been promoted, from Project Executive to VP of Operations Restaurants. This promotion reflects 15 years of service at DCC, where he has grown the restaurant business to 20% of the firm's projects and established long-term relationships with industry-leading clients. The Restaurant team anticipates steady growth, as lifestyle centers replace malls and niche neighborhood live-work centers are replacing sprawling retail centers. More and more, people are yearning for unique experiences, especially on the dining side. Chris has the unique perspective of having worked on the owners' side and can understand some of the unique challenges of building in this industry.

Brian Naliboff is being promoted from Project Executive to VP of Pre-construction and Sales. In a way, Brian has grown up at DCC, and has held progressive office and field positions in his 11 years of tenure. For the past few years, he played a key role in establishing and mentoring the New York office, and has tenaciously driven the operational strategy forward by increasing sales and building relationships with clientele. His continued curiosity and creative ideas in the pursuit of excellence will play a critical role in collaborating with other team members and leading the Pre-construction and Sales Department teams.

In addition to these exciting moves, the company remains led by stable and steady leadership, including Frank Naliboff, who has been CEO for 28 years. Frank is heavily involved in all projects, providing high-level support by advising the team on critical scheduling needs, anticipating issues and risks, and future opportunities.

These personnel moves represent the core of Dickinson Cameron's values - growth through both new ideas and long-term stability, providing expertise and leadership that exceeds their clients' expectations.

###

ABOUT DICKINSON CAMERON CONSTRUCTION
Dickinson Cameron Construction (DCC) is the leading construction management firm for the world's most prestigious luxury brands, including Chanel, Cartier, St. Laurent and Apple. DCC manages everything from complete ground-up development to highly complex flagship store build-outs, structural renovations to general interior remodels. The firm has offices in Southern California and New York City. For additional details or to view their work, visit www.dickinsoncameron.com.

Contact Information:
Cyndi Darlington
Darlington Marketing on behalf of Dickinson Cameron Construction
info@darlingtonco.com
7604736241

