As a top manager leaves amid fundraising woes, SoftBank's vision looks dimmer -- and schadenfreude abounds

Every once in a while, an organization implodes so fantastically that it's hard in retrospect to understand why another outcome once seemed possible. With every passing day, SoftBank -- which shook up the investing world with the largest investment fund ever pooled, then seemed to use its capital as a weapon -- looks to become one such spectacular failure.

The very newest development centers on the departure of Michael Ronen, a former Goldman Sachs banker who joined SoftBank in 2017 and became one of five U.S. managing partners at SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund, where he led the firm's transportation investments, including in Getaround, GM Cruise, Nuro, and Park Jockey.

Ronen tells the Financial Times that he has been “negotiating the terms of my anticipated departure” in recent weeks. Meanwhile, sources tell the FT that his departure is tied directly to the failure of SoftBank to raise any outside investment for the company's second Vision Fund.

The FT further reports that other top lieutenants may also be on their way out, including SoftBank vice chairman Ron Fisher, who has been a part of SoftBank and a close advisor to SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son since 1995.

SoftBank is denying that Fisher is "going anywhere." We've meanwhile reached out to Ronen for further information, as well as to the Vision Fund's press relations office.

It was in mid-summer last year that the first hints of trouble began to surface publicly. Son himself began seeding doubt when he announced in July that the Japanese conglomerate's second Vision Fund had reached $108 billion in capital commitments based on a series of memoranda of understandings.

It didn't take long for industry observers to start wondering whether the money was real. When we asked SoftBank why it was counting unrealized gains as profits in its first fund, for example, or whether investors in its first fund would accept SoftBank's plans to use proceeds from its first fund to invest capital in a second vehicle (mixing money from different funds is not kosher in the world of VC), two spokespersons declined to answer our specific questions. Instead, we were pointed to an online presentation by Son on SoftBank's investor relations page that answered none of our queries.

Soon after, the WSJ reported that SoftBank planned to loan employees up to $20 billion so that they could buy stakes in its second fund. Again, the news raised eyebrows. Yet it was only when the Financial Times reported that some executives were being encouraged to borrow more than 10 times their base salary -- and that some employees worried that opting out might hurt their career -- that the degree to which SoftBank was struggling became clearer.

Even still, few could have anticipated the speed with which the crown jewel of SoftBank's first Vision Fund -- WeWork -- would fall apart as investment. Though the co-working giant was thought wildly overvalued by many in both the real estate and tech industries, it was difficult to imagine a scenario in which SoftBank -- to rescue its more than $18 billion investment in WeWork -- would pay so richly to get rid of its founding CEO, scuttle its IPO plans, then try to run the company itself.

As it happens, those who've worked with Son in the past seem least surprised by what's happening now. Last fall, a former associate didn't mince words when it came to Son, telling us, not for attribution, "If you are dumb enough to hand your wallet to him, he's a genius at making money on his own terms for him and by extension, I guess, a small circle of shareholders and advisers. But if you [disagree with him in way], you are chum."

Another source described the first Vision Fund, which relied heavily on debt and promised its providers an annual coupon of 7%, as "akin to a check-kiting scheme, where you hope someone isn't cashing that check at the bank before you've spent the money and earned more and can put it back."

Son has "parasitized Japanese banks," added this person. (In November, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that while SoftBank was in talks to raise billions of dollars more from Japanese banks, having lent so much money to SoftBank already, they were nervous about taking on more risk.)

Meanwhile, the first Vision Fund's biggest backers -- Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi -- which represented $45 billion and $15 billion of its capital commitments, respectively -- have become concerned about the perception of pouring any more money into SoftBank funds following "flops from the first Vision Fund," reports the FT.

