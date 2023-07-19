Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Crypto
Australia's Securities Regulator Cancels License Of FTX's Local Arm
Biden-Challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wants To Back Dollar With Bitcoin, Proposes Elimination Of Capital Gains Taxes On Apex Crypto
US Politics
GOP Presidential Candidate Calls Potential Trump Indictment In Jan. 6 Probe 'A Bad Idea'
DeSantis Reportedly Brushes Aside Campaign Concerns, Argues Against Charging Trump For Insurrection: 'I Don't Think It'll Be Good For The Country'
World Politics
Kim Jong Un Has 'No Interest' In Nuclear Talks With America, Says Expert: 'North Korea Is Not Picking Up The Phone'
Ukraine Says Russia Launched A 'Very Powerful, Massive' Attack On Odesa Port In Response To Crimean Bridge Damage
Xi Jinping May Meet Joe Biden Later This Year Hints White House Special Envoy John Kerry Ahead Of Meeting Chinese Vice President
World Economy
Inflation Insights: Unraveling The Impact On GBP And Equity Markets!
Inflation Showdown: Unraveling The Euro's Fate And Impact On Stocks
Tech
Google Reportedly Plans An Internet Detox For Employees To Bolster Cyber Defenses
Despite Facing Enormous Hurdles In US, TikTok Prepares To Fight Spotify, Apple Music
UN Holds Historic Meeting On AI: Here's What Leading Countries Said
Mark Zuckerberg Opens Up Meta's LLaMA 2 To Developers, Taking On ChatGPT And Google's Bard
Electric Vehicle
Tesla Analyst Tells Why Q2 Margin Shrinkage Shouldn't Be A Issue For The Stock: 'The Long-Term Question Is...'
Tesla Challenger VinFast Powers Up With US Factory Plans: Aims To Make 150K EVs Per Year
Could Tesla's Cybertruck Cost Less Than Ford's F-150 Lightning? Elon Musk's Tweet May Offer A Hint
Financial
Goldman Sachs Likely To Report Sharp Decline In Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Pharma
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.