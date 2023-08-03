Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Why Warren Buffett’s Favorite Energy Stock Is Sliding Premarket Today
Fund Manager Who Offloaded Amazon Stock In July Goes Long Again Ahead Of Q2 Results: ‘Such A High Appetite Right Now To ...’
Crypto
Litecoin Hits One-Month Low Following Halving Event, Dogecoin Tumbles 4% As Well
Amazon Joins Forces With Mojo Melee, Grants Prime Subscribers Exclusive NFTs And In-Game Currency
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Confirms Continued Investment In Crypto Despite Q2 Revenue Drop For The Segment
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As Investors Shrug Off Macro Events: Analyst Predicts Prolonged Range Trading In Cryptoverse As Fresh Capital Remains Elusive
US Politics
DeSantis Agrees To Clash With Newsom On Fox News But Says Debate Between California And Florida ‘Is Already Over’
Obama Privately Assured Joe Biden Of Full Support For 2024 Elections During White House Lunch: ‘No Race Has Bigger Stakes’
Trump Takes Third Indictment In His Stride, While His World Remains Calm, Unperturbed: ‘Not A Shock’
Mike Pence Comes Out Swinging, Accosts Trump And His ‘Gaggle Of Crackpot Lawyers’ Over Latest Indictment
Senator On Finance Committee Places Bet On Market Downturn: A Look At His Bearish ETF Purchase In July
Tech
iPhone 15 Poised For A Massive Overhaul After Six Years, But Analyst Predicts Lower Demand Compared to iPhone 14
13-inch MacBook Air M2 Is Down To $949, After A $150 Discount
Apple’s Cash Vault Swells Ahead Of Q3 Print As High-Yield Savings Nets Whopping $10B Since Launch
Biden’s Urgent Push To Regulate AI Technology: ‘We’ve Got to Move Fast Here’
Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk-Led Tesla Secures Office Space in Western India, Fueling Speculation About Manufacturing Plans
Should Tesla Buy This Ride-Sharing Giant To Supercharge Robotaxi Dreams? Analyst Explains Why It Makes Sense
Communication
Elon Musk’s X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Now Allows Verified Users To Download Videos: Here’s How
Consumer
Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Reports 7% Organic Revenue Growth In Q2
Adidas Q2 EPS Dips 75%, Ups FY23 Revenue Outlook On Yeezy Inventory Reduction
Doritos And Diet Coke At Your Fingertips: Amazon To Revamp Grocery Business With Whole Foods Market
Expedia Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here’s A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.