Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cathie Wood's And Larry Fink's Portfolio: 'Don't Want Your Nest Egg To Be Concentrated'
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone After Dow Gains For Sixth Consecutive Session
Cathie Wood Sells Over $13M Worth Of Tesla Shares, Continues Buying Meta Platforms Stock
US Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Biden Roast Backfires After She Says President Finishing What FDR, LBJ Started: 'Caught Us,' Says White House
Trump Campaign Targets DeSantis' Donors, Highlights Struggles in Florida Governor's White House Bid
Trump Says He Never Went After Biden 'Like I Could Have' Because Of Respect For Presidency: 'He's A Very Stupid Person
Biden's Social Media Team Faces Double Community Nuking — Elon Musk Says, 'Happens To Me' All The Time
Joe Manchin Doesn't Rule Out Third-Party Presidential Run: 'If I Get In A Race, I'm Going To Win'
Trump Receives Legal Setback As Georgia Supreme Court Rejects Bid To Prevent Indictment
US Economy
World Politics
Where Is Xi Jinping's Close Ally? China Foreign Minister's Unusual Absence From Key Meetings Sparks Concerns
World Economy
Tech
Google's New AR Game Can Be A Pokemon Go Killer With Aliens In The Neighbourhood
Tesla Of AI Or 'Truth Social' Of Chatbots: Dilemma Of Elon Musk's New Venture xAI
Apple Challenges Google Maps' Reign As Users Warm Up To The Once-Disliked Product
SpaceX Eyeing Revenue to $8B, Doubling Last Year's Figures: Report
Electric Vehicle
Ford Worried About Tesla's Cybertruck, Says Analyst After F-150 Lightning Price Slash: 'Now Both Models Start At...'
Fisker Joins Tesla, BYD In Battle For Slice Of India's EV Market
Crypto
Jack Dorsey's Block Is Building Sci-Fi Inspired Crypto Wallet To Safeguard Bitcoin, Business Lead Reveals
SEC Chair Gensler Has Mixed Feelings About Judge's Ripple Case Verdict: 'Pleased And..Disappointed
Financial
Communication Services
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.