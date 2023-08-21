Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone After US Stocks Record Weekly Loss
Zoom Video, Palo Alto Networks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
Big Treasury Selloff Leads To New Bond Bulls In The Making — Investors Look To Snatch The Biggest Opportunity In Years
Crypto
Vitalik Buterin Sends $1M In Ethereum To Coinbase Amid Crypto Market Slide
XRP Shorts Worth Over $2.6M Liquidated In A Single Day — Token's Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum
Bone ShibaSwap Surges 7% Leaving Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Pepe Coin In The Dust
Billy Markus Blocked Fellow Dogecoin Co-Creator Jackson Palmer On X.com — Now He Says He Needs An 'Unblock Button'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Following Market Turmoil: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Weak After Fully Retracing From BlackRock ETF Narrative
US Politics
GOP Candidate Casts Doubt On Trump's Presidential Eligibility, Invokes 14th Amendment
Trump Will 'Finally See' What Being A Criminal Defendant In America Looks Like, Says Niece: 'Not Treated Like A Privileged White Man ...'
World Politics
Xi Jinping's China Urges BRICS For All-Out Economic War Against G7 Nations
Espionage Accusations Fly As China Points Finger At Government Employee For Alleged Spying For US
Kim Jong Un Monitors Missile Test For 'Actual War' As US, South Korea Kick Off Largest Military Drill
China's Leap In Global LNG Market: More US And Qatari Contracts In Play
World Economy
Larry Summers Explains Why US Must Stay Wary Of Economically Weaker China: 'Can Become Irrational And Dangerous
Tech
'Unmatched' Nvidia To Blow Past Q2 Estimates On AI Boost, Suggests Analyst: 'We See Limited Competitive Risks
Hey Siri, Unlock My Tesla! Latest iOS App Update Enables Seamless EV Commands
Electric Vehicle
Tesla Data Breach Affected Over 75,000 People: EV Maker Sues 2 Former Workers Over Leak
Marques Brownlee's Latest Video Exposes Tesla App's Glitch That Overestimates Solar Output
Elon Musk Reveals Challenges in Developing Tesla's Humanoid Bot Optimus: 'Extremely Difficult'
Financial
Citigroup CEO To Split Its Biggest Division To Gain More Control: Report
Goldman Sachs Faces Potential Lawsuits As Malaysia's PM Targets 1MDB Settlement
Communication
Elon Musk's Risky Twitter Rebranding Is Tanking X's Rank And Downloads In App Store And Play Store
Huawei Reportedly Testing Its In-house 5G Chip To Reclaim Lost Spot In Smartphone Market
Pharma
Materials
