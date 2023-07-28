Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Intel, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
Investor Sentiment Declines After Dow Snaps 13-Day Win Streak
Downgrade Aside, Cathie Wood Buys $1.2M Worth Of SoFi Shares
Market Volatility Increases Sharply Following GDP Data; S&P 500 Settles Lower
Crypto
Potential Elon Musk Stablecoin Sparks Bipartisan Concerns, Maxine Water Terms It 'A Frightening Proposition'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Stocks Into The Red: Analyst Says King Crypto Could Touch $180K Before 2024 Halving
US Politics
Jamie Raskin Slams GOP Lawmaker's 'Preposterous' Suggestion To Add 'God And Faith' In National Drug Control Strategy
Trump Supporter Nigel Farage Aims To Tackle De-Banking, There's Solution At The Ready — Bitcoin
Former Trump Lawyer On Mar-A-Lago Probe: 'A Tight Case, The Evidence Is So Overwhelming'
Ron DeSantis Trails Trump In Polls Due To Lack Of 'Memorable Personality,' Say Experts: He Hasn't 'Hit Him Hard Enough'
Electric Vehicle
'Demand Creator' Rivian Gets Price Target Lift Ahead Of Q2 Print As Analyst Hopeful Of Long-Term Outlook
Tesla Analyst Explains Stock's 12% Post-Earnings Pullback: 9 Catalysts That Can Stall The Sell-Off
Lucid Teases Air Sapphire Super-Sports EV With Release Line Photo: 'Will Be Available Soon'
Jim Farley Tells Why Ford Slashed F-150 Lightning Price — Without Saying 'Tesla Cybertruck'
Elon Musk's Tesla Reportedly Speeds Up India Plans: Executives To Meet Government Officials For Manufacturing Base
Tesla Analyst Shrugs Off Report On EV Maker's Hush-Hush Squad To Quash Customer Complaints: Here's Why
Ford CEO Jim Farley Echoes Elon Musk On EV Pricing, Scales Down Production Targets
Communication
Elon Musk Says TweetDeck Will Come With 'Psy Op Plugins' And Rebranded As 'XPro'
WhatsApp's Next Leap: Quick Video Messaging — Here's How To Use It
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.