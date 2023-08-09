Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Investor Sentiment Declines After Moody's Downgrades Credit Ratings Of Banks
Crypto
Shiba Inu Jumps 7% As Shibarium Launch Nears — SHIB Worth $55M Burned In A Single Day
Elon Musk's Lawyer Seeks Dismissal of 'Abusive' Dogecoin Lawsuit, Says 'Enough Is Enough'
PEPE Coin Spikes 8% — Can $1 PEPE Make You A Meme Coin Millionaire Today?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid Spot BTC ETF Optimism: Analyst Says King Crypto To Shoot Up 100% Each Year
US Politics
A Secret Memo Reveals Trump-Allied Lawyer Proposed To Use Fake Electors To Overturn Biden's Win In 2020 Election: NYT
Donald Trump Mocks Chris Christie's Weight At New Hampshire Rally: 'Sir, Please Do Not Call Him A Fat Pig'
Trump's Niece Says 'Thank You' As Republican-Backed Referendum Bites The Dust In Ohio: 'Democracy Lives To Fight Another Day'
White House Slams Kevin McCarthy's 'Plainly False' Claims, Accuses Him Of Pandering To Far-Right Impeachment Demands
Chris Christie Blames Trump, Obama, Biden For Putin's Reign Of Terror In Eastern Europe: 'Years Of Failed Leadership Are Responsible'
Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump After Third Indictment For 2024 Election, But By How Much?
World Politics
World Economy
Tech
Sundar Pichai Hails End-To-End Encryption As Game-Changer For Messages On Android
Apple's Upcoming iOS 17 Update: iPhone Users Must Prepare For A Significant Change
Months After Viral 'Drip' Pic, Pope Francis Sounds Alarm On AI's 'Disruptive Possibilities And Ambivalent Effects'
Electric Vehicle
Tesla's China Rival Dreams Of Toppling Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi In Luxury Car Market: 'We're Very Confident'
Rivian Steps Up Profit Drive: R1S Production Set For Major Boost In Coming Quarters
GM Takes A Leaf Out Of Tesla's Book: EVs To Double As Home Backup Power Sources During Blackouts
Rivian CEO Speaks Up About NACS Charging Pact: Dollars Flow To Tesla, Data Stays Put
Lucid Air Sapphire Specs Revealed: Quicker Than A Tesla Model S Plaid?
Communication
Consumer
Honda Clocks Double-Digit Revenue Growth In Q1, Reaffirms FY24 Outlook
Wendy's Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Pharma
