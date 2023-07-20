Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Crypto
DOGE Lover Elon Musk Keeps Tesla's Bitcoin Position Unchanged In Q2: Is EV Giant's Crypto Craze Fading?
US Politics
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ Of Interference In Hunter Biden Probe: The US Attorney Was 'Constantly Hamstrung'
Trump Target Letter Accuses Him Of Defrauding US, Violating 2 Other Federal Statutes In 2020 Election Overturn Probe
Kevin McCarthy Defends Donald Trump In Jan. 6 Probe: 'I Don't See How He Could Be Found Criminally Responsible'
World Economy
China Overtakes US, Achieves 3M 5G Base Stations Before Planned Deadline
Inflation Nation: Japan's Decreasing Inflation And Its Political Impact On USD/JPY
Tech
Google Is Testing AI-Powered 'Genesis' For Journalists That Can Write News Articles
YouTube Premium Has Got More Expensive For You: Now Shell Out $13.99 Monthly
Elon Musk Says 1st Optimus Bot Set To Walk By November With In-House Actuators
Meet Apple's Beats Studio Pro – The Device That Could Make AirPods Max Obsolete
Electric Vehicle
More Tesla Price Cuts Coming? Musk Says It All Depends On Market Stability: 'I Don't Know What's Going On'
Tesla's Earnings Twist: Short Seller Jim Chanos Says Q2 Beat Was 'Entirely' Due To This Surprising Factor
Tesla Robotaxi's Aspirational Volume Production in 2024 Will Be 'Massive Driver' Of Growth,' Says CEO Elon Musk
Elon Musk Says Cybertruck Ramp Will Be As Fast As The Slowest Element Of The Supply Chain
Elon Musk Drops Clues About Tesla's Potential Partnership With 'Major' Automaker To License Self-Driving Tech
Tesla's 'Goldilocks' Quarter: 'Chess,' Not Checkers In Electric Vehicles Competition
Financial
Communication Services
Netflix Reveals Plans To Send A Warning Email To Password Sharers In This Asian Country
Netflix's Password Crackdown Gamble Pays Off: Co-CEO Says, 'Retention Is Quite Good In Essence'
TikTok Cracks Down On Health Influencers Amid Growing Popularity Of 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Ozempic
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.