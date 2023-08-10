Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Short Sellers Suffer $175B Loss As Nvidia, Tesla And Meta Soar Against Doomsayers Expectations
Cathie Wood Buys Roblox, Palantir Dips — Ark Invest Seizes Buying Opportunities Following Earnings Reports
Crypto
Mysterious Dogecoin Wallet Transfers $5M Worth Of DOGE To Coinbase
Maxine Waters 'Deeply Concerned' That PayPal Chose To Launch Stablecoin In Absence Of US Regulations
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As SEC Plans To Appeal XRP Ruling: Analyst Says Solana Could Replicate Cardano's 2019 Bear Market Comeback
US Politics
Trump Declines To Sign GOP Loyalty Pledge: 'I Can Name ... People That I Wouldn't Support For President'
US Economy
Ahead Of Thursday's Inflation Data El-Erian Sounds Out 2 Uncertainties That Could Undermine July Data
World Politics
Joe Biden To Welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese For State Visit In October
Kim Jong Un Examines North Korea's Attack Strategies Ahead Of South Korea-US Drills: '...Mission Of War Deterrence'
Xi Jinping Likely To 'Bring War To The West,' Says Prominent China Hawk: 'He Will End Up Acquiring Taiwan By Force'
Assassination in Ecuador: Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead
Tech
Avid Technology Agrees To $1.4B Acquisition Deal, Posts Q2 Earnings Beat
iPhone 15 Pro To See A Performance Boost Thanks To This A17 Bionic Chip Feature
'Big Day In Cupertino:' Apple Analyst Outlines 2 Ways iPhone Maker Will Benefit From Supreme Court's App Store Ruling
Electric Vehicle
GM Cadillac EV Price-Performance Falls Short Of Tesla, Says Fund Manager: 'Customers Aren't Stupid'
Can't Wait For The Cybertruck? Get A Taste With Tesla's Themed Merchandise
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Becomes 1st Automaker To Make 5M NEVs
Elon Musk Flaunts Vast Competitive Edge — Auto Industry 'Still Hasn't Caught Up' With Tesla From 10 Years Ago
Elon Musk's Tesla Under Scrutiny: New Footage Reveals Cars On Autopilot Crashing Into Police Vehicles
Communication
Disney's India Streaming Arm Is Bleeding Subscribers By Millions, The Culprit: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio
Consumer
Ralph Lauren Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
Capri Holdings Likely To Post Sharp Decline In Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Dave Portnoy Is The Only 'Natural Owner' For Barstool Sports Long-Term, Says PENN CEO: 'This Is A Win-Win-Win'
Pharma
Obesity Drug Wegovy Sales Jump 365% In H1 As Novo Nordisk Reports Solid Results, Raises FY23 Guidance
Industrial
