U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.51
    +24.76 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,579.48
    +59.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,270.44
    +143.16 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,984.79
    +4.43 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.83
    +1.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.30
    -25.80 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.68 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0096 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9480
    +0.0970 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2836
    -0.0108 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.2220
    +1.0180 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,334.35
    +63.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.57
    -2.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,707.93
    +31.04 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,891.16
    +222.82 (+0.68%)
     

Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Akanksha Bakshi

US Markets

 

Crypto

 

US Politics

 

World Politics

 

US Economy

 

Tech

 

Electric Vehicle

 

Communication

 

Industrial

 

Consumer

Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.