Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Investor Sentiment Declines After Fed Raises Interest Rates By 0.25%
McDonald's, Meta Platforms And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Continues To Sell Shares Of Warren Buffett-Backed BYD — Coinbase Holdings Trimmed As Well
Crypto
Crypto Regulations Closer Than Ever: US House Panel Approves 2 Bills As Congressman Emmer Hails 'Huge Win'
Pepe Coin Is Up 6% Today: How Many Tokes Can Make You A PEPE Millionaire?
Robert Kennedy Jr Bought 14 Bitcoin Worth $400K For His Kids: 'No One Can Say I Didn't Put My Money Where My Mouth Is
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed After Fed Resumes Rate Hikes: Analyst Warns King Crypto At High Risk Of Correction Post Halving
US Politics
Republicans Rally Behind Trump's Call For Biden's Impeachment: 'House Will Leave No Stone Unturned'
Team Biden Covering Up UFOs? GOP Lawmaker Says 'Devil Has Been In Our Way'
Trump Trying To 'Gaslight' Republicans, Says Former White House Aide — 'You Better Get Behind Me. I'm Gonna Be President Again'
World Politics
US Economy
Federal Reserve's No-Shock Rate Hike Draws Mixed Reactions From Economists: What The Fed's Next Move?
Tech
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max May Hit Your Wallet Hard With $1,299 Price Tag
Google's Early Lead Puts Alphabet Ahead Of Microsoft In AI Race: Tech Investor Gene Munster
What Led Mark Zuckerberg's Meta To Team Up With Microsoft On ChatGPT-Rival Llama-2
Junior Bankers Beware: ChatGPT May Be A Better Stock Picker Than You
Electric Vehicle
European Automakers Forge Power-Packed Partnerships In China To Conquer Booming EV Market
Tesla Competitors Make Move: BMW, GM, Honda, And More Join Forces To Challenge Elon Musk's EV Charger Dominance
Cybertruck, Tesla's 'Home Run?' Analyst Sees EV Pickup As 'Rolling Billboard' That Will 'Really Catapult' Stoc
Communication
'Rocky Balboa-Like Comeback' For Zuckerberg: Analysts Go Gaga Over Meta's 'Super Impressive' Q2 Print Amid 'Choppy Macro'
'A Long Road Ahead': Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Will 'Pour Enough Gasoline' To Fuel Threads' Growth
Waymo To Laser Focus On Ride-Hailing, Halt Alternate Development Plans
Industrial
Honeywell Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Elon Musk Offers Helping Hand As Boeing Starliner's Woes Continue
Can A Nuclear Spaceship Get Us To Mars Quicker? Lockheed Martin To Test Out Model In Space By 2027
Consumer
Bud Light's Fall Continues With Fourth-Place Ranking, While Rivals Constellation, Molson Coors Hit 52-Week Highs
