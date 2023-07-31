Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone After Dow Records 3rd Week Of Gains
ON Semiconductor, Western Digital And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
Crypto
SEC Reportedly Wanted Coinbase To Delist Everything Except Bitcoin
Explained: BALD Meme Coin Leaves Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust With 30,000% Gains
Elon Musk Says 'Something Special Coming Soon' On X, Triggers Crypto Community's Hopes For Dogecoin Payments On Platform
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed After Curve Finance Exploit Puts $100M Worth Of Crypto At Risk: Analyst Predicts King Crypto 'Will Be Top Of The Food Chain
Happy Birthday Ethereum! As The Crypto Celebrates 8th Anniversary Of Launch, Binance's Changpeng Zhao Rues A 'Miss Of A Lifetime'
US Politics
Maryland Police Defy US Blacklist: Chinese Drones Banned In 4 States Still Being Used For Surveillance
Trump On Economy, Jerome Powell, Abortion And Voting: 'This Is A Country That Is Falling'
Republican Congressman George Santos Faces Charges in 'Nigerian Prince' Crypto Scam
World Politics
El-Erian Sparks Debate: Should The Federal Reserve Emulate Bank of England With External Review? Twitterati Suggests AI Take On Central Banking
US Shows Support To Taiwan With $345 Million In Arms Amid China's Protests
US Economy
Electric Vehicle
Uber Backup Driver Admits Guilt In 1st-Ever Autonomous Car Death — But Defense Feels Blame Should Be Shared
Upgrade Your Tesla With Ease: FSD Transfer Option Explained For New Purchases
Communication
Threads Has A Desktop Version And DMs In The Pipeline As More Than Half Users Leave The App
Will Peter Schiff's 'Tweet' Renaming Idea Grab Elon Musk's Attention In Twitter's 'X' Era?
Industrial
AerCap Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Consumer
