Latest marketing and advertising salaries: What you can make at some the hottest companies including Apple, Google, and Spotify

Business Insider
·3 min read
A Spotify employee
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • Insider reviewed what some of the hottest companies pay marketers, ad, and PR employees.

  • We crunched the numbers for Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Spotify, and others.

  • They're hiring top ad experts to fine-tune their image and promote their products.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Companies from Apple to WPP are hiring ad and marketing talent to fine-tune their image and promote their products.

When companies hire from abroad, they're required to disclose information including salary or salary ranges when they hire people under the H1-B visa program.

Insider rounded up its reporting on what some of the hottest companies pay for marketing and advertising roles, based on 2020-2021 government data showing what companies are required to file for visa-holding employees.

Snap marketing and sales staff pay can reach $150,000 per year

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has been staffing up as it tries to take on competitors in areas like augmented reality, short-form video, and original shows.

Snap offered marketing and sales roles base salaries between $78,874 and $150,000 per year.

Here's a look at other positions and what they pay across Snap.

Spotify pays marketers as much as $183,880 in base salary

Spotify has become the podcast home to heavy hitters including the Obamas and Joe Rogan, and it's been steadily hiring as it grows its podcast ambitions.

Spotify offered annual base salaries between $130,000 and $183,880 for certain marketing-related roles.

Read about those and other positions at Spotify.

Marketing roles at Netflix can reach $525,000

Netflix's resilience despite the pandemic and rising competition has helped make it one of the most desirable places to work in tech.

The streamer has been hiring for a variety of positions, from marketers in Seoul to animation roles in Los Angeles. Unlike other tech companies, it doesn't pay performance bonuses, but salaries can run high. It paid marketers base salaries ranging from $193,066 to $525,000, for example.

Here are salaries of marketing and other roles at Netflix.

Creative directors are among the highest paid roles at ad holding companies like WPP

Big agencies have been seeking executives to fill top positions like heads of new business, managing directors, and healthcare and ecommerce specialists.

Ad holding company giant WPP paid ad planners up to $180,000 and creative directors more than $200,000, for example.

Read more about pay at WPP, Omnicom, and other ad holding companies.

PR specialists are some of the industry's top payers

The public relations industry is ramping up hiring in hot areas like data, crisis management, and healthcare consulting.

Edelman, the biggest PR firm by revenue, paid an EVP up to $280,000, while top execs at holding company-owned firms like Ketchum earned up to $500,000.

Healthcare is in demand, and salaries show it. FTI paid a senior consultant in health $108,000, for example.

See the full list of PR industry salaries here.

Apple creative directors can make up to $300,000

Technology giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon, Uber, and Airbnb have soared in recent years, thanks in part to their marketing.

Salaries include $95,000 for a marketing specialist at Amazon and $300,000 for a creative director at Apple.

Here's a sampling of what Apple, Airbnb, Google, and other tech companies pay marketers.

What DTC startups Peloton, Grubhub, and others pay marketers

Many direct-to-consumer startups have pumped up their marketing as online sales have exploded in the pandemic.

DTC companies remain top destinations for marketers, with salaries including $132,000 for a marketing director at Grubhub and $231,000 for senior director of brand marketing at Peloton.

Latest DTC salaries revealed: What companies like Peloton, Chewy, and Instacart pay their marketers

Read the original article on Business Insider

