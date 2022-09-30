U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Top MNCs lauded by Frost and Sullivan Institute for their Commitment to ESG with Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards 2022

·3 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute commends Best-in-Class Companies with Global Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for 2022.  Representing around 1% of all global Organizations, the recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition are making noteworthy strides toward 'Innovating to Zero'.

"Sustainability is a megatrend that many companies are adapting to by developing forward-thinking, socially responsible strategies. An emphasis on sustainability also paves way for opportunities in process and technology innovation," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies.  Our Global think tank does a comprehensive review of all perspectives on where and how companies enhance the future of the planet.  With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the basis of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:
MKS Instruments, Inc.
Moderna, Inc.
Modivcare Inc.
The Mosaic Company
MSCI Inc.
Mueller Industries, Inc.
Netflix, Inc.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
Newmont Corporation 
Northland Power Inc.
Novavax, Inc.
NRG Energy, Inc.
Nutanix, Inc.
Nutrien Ltd.
NVIDIA Corp.
Occidental
OGE Energy Corp.
Olympic Steel, Inc.
Omnicell, Inc.
OpenTex
Option Care Health
Ovintiv Inc.
Palo Alto Networks
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. 
Paycom Software, Inc.
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Pinterest, Inc. 
Pioneer Natural Resources
Poly
Primoris Services Corporatio
Parametric Technology Corporatio
Pure Storage
Quaker Houghton
Qualcomm Incorporated 
Qualtrics
QuidelOrtho Corporation
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:
Prerna Mohan
Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com

Related Links
www.frost.com 
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

 

