Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

Ben Westcott and James Fernyhough
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.

The government said Friday it would temporarily intervene in coal and gas markets to ease the burden of expected power price increases for domestic users. The policy went further than originally anticipated and threatens investment, according to a lobby group that represents companies including Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

The domestic cap would help protect consumers in Australia, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, from the jump in global prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canberra has been flagging the measures for months, and chose not to implement a windfall tax that would have targeted the forecast A$20 billion ($13.5 billion) surge in gas exports in the year through June.

The announced plan would constrain supply and investment, according to Samantha McCulloch, chief executive officer of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association, who pointed to the potential for future gas price intervention by the government after 2023 through a new mandatory code of conduct.

“The powers provided through the bill are extraordinary, providing for the government to control the entirety of the market and intervene in an essentially unlimited way,” McCulloch said. “A price cap combined with the emergence of other damaging measures will ultimately push up prices because they will undermine investment confidence and reduce new supply.”

The center-left Labor government said the energy industry had been widely consulted ahead of the policy announcement, with a cap among a range of options discussed. The policy will be debated at a special sitting of parliament on Thursday, where it faces criticism from the Greens, which hold the balance of power in the upper house, for elements that potentially support fossil fuels.

The growing frustration from energy companies has raised the prospect of an advertising campaign by the industry against the government’s changes. Australia’s last Labor government was forced to water down plans for a resource rent tax in 2010 after a protracted campaign by mining companies.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said at a press conference on Monday that the policy had been created in consultation with the energy industry and Australian gas producers would still be able to make a return on their investments.

“Any investment that was a good idea before the war in Ukraine will be a good idea after the war in Ukraine,” he said. “We’re really just talking about taking the price back to something resembling what it was before the war.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

    France's conservative Republicans picked Eric Ciotti as their new leader in a bid to revive the moribund party that was trounced in the last presidential election and is struggling to remain relevant.

  • Investor group launches campaign to help companies protect nature

    Such is the vision of a campaign called "Nature Action 100" launched on Sunday by 11 investment firms hoping to encourage companies to help preserve ecosystems that support more than half the world's economic output. Protecting supply chains that rely on natural resources is just good business, said Claudia Wearmouth, global head of responsible investment at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "The aim of Nature Action 100 is to engage those companies that have the highest impact on nature, not only to protect the natural environment but also to mitigate the risks these companies face from mounting pressure to effectively address biodiversity issues," Wearmouth said in a statement.

  • State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year

    In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...

  • Interest-Rate Paths for U.S., Europe Set to Diverge

    FRANKFURT—The Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against high inflation dominated global financial markets this year. Starting this week, the action shifts to Europe, where inflation could prove stickier and harder to tame. At monetary-policy meetings this week, the Federal Reserve's key rate is expected to rise by 0.5 percentage point, the European Central Bank's by 0.5 to 0.75 point, and the Bank of England's by 0.5 point.

  • Black Americans still face challenges chasing homeownership

    Black homeownership is often caught up in the institutional failures of the past and the continued transgressions today.

  • FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.

  • Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

    China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks. The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities. Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

  • Japan's wholesale inflation near steady at 9.3% as commodity prices ease

    Japan's November wholesale prices rose 9.3% from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, a rate of increase that was almost unchanged from the previous month and showed initial signs of an inflation peak amid easing global commodity prices. It was the 21st consecutive month to show an annual rise in wholesale prices. While food and energy costs continued to rise, the data may offer some relief for Japan's economy, which relies almost entirely on imports for fuel and raw material.

  • Oil gains on uncertainty over U.S. pipeline restart, Russian supplies

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as a key pipeline supplying the United States remained shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports. Brent crude futures were up 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $76.56 a barrel by 0500 GMT. "Oil prices are higher as the Keystone pipeline remains shut, China's COVID controls ease and on concerns that Russia could reduce output," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA.

