U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.00
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,557.25
    +32.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.00
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.67
    +2.47 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    +0.55 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    +0.0045 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    -0.0190 (-0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -0.23 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0930
    +0.4590 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,828.66
    +387.86 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.33
    +10.61 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.64
    +63.64 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Top News: Antioxidant BHT Market Size & Share to Surpass $50.3 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·7 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antioxidant BHT Market is valued at $34.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $50.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic areas is the antioxidant BHT business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for antioxidant BHT, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/antioxidant-bht-market-1892/request-sample

Antioxidant BHT Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors anticipated accelerating the antioxidant BHT market growth over the forecast period. This growth over the forecast period is being driven by rising demand for the food and industrial additive applications. Antioxidants are increasingly being used in various industries, including the oil & gas sector, which is expected to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

We forecast that the oil & gascategory in antioxidant BHT market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028.The oil and gas industry uses the antioxidant BHT to prevent the oxidation of petroleum. Various products are manufactured using industrial lubricants and greases, such as oil-soluble metalworking fluids (MWF).

Asia Pacific dominates the antioxidant BHT market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. Due to the region's rapid industrialization and rise in protein consumption, high levels of meat consumption have also contributed to the rapid expansion of the global market for the antioxidant BHT.

Top Players in the Global Antioxidant BHT Market

  • Cargill (US)

  • Caldic (Netherlands)

  • Impextraco (Belgium)

  • LANXESS (Germany)

  • Merisol USA LLC (US)

  • Perstorp Group (Sweden)

  • Eastman Chemical Company (US)

  • Milestone Preservatives Private Limited (India)

Antioxidant BHT Market Dynamics

Advancement of the Rubber and Plastics Sectors:

Antioxidants BHT have stabilizing properties, which are used in elastomers, rubbers, and polymeric fabrics. The development of the plastics and rubber industries is therefore anticipated to positively affect the market's growth for the antioxidant BHT in the years to come.

Rigorous Efforts to Increase Dependability of Antioxidant BHT Products Through R&D:
Industry trends will also pick up speed as research organizations increase their efforts to support technical development in the antioxidant BHT sector. The firms' primary areas of attention are meticulous research and development projects to enhance antioxidant BHT goods' dependability. Additionally, the overall market environment will profit from their efforts to strengthen their business position through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product range expansion.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/antioxidant-bht-market-1892/0

Top Trends in Global Antioxidant BHT Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the antioxidant BHT industryis increased use in the cosmetics industry. Antioxidants are primarily used to increase an animal's resistance to disease and to safeguard the skin's cell membranes. Since antioxidants have a wide range of uses in the cosmetics industry, it is expected that the growth of this industry will directly affect the market for antioxidants BHT.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the antioxidant BHT industry is the increased use of natural ingredients. Antioxidant BHT products with natural ingredients are becoming more and more popular with consumers. The need for products that are more sustainable and friendly to the environment is what is driving this trend.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on type, most of the antioxidant BHT market's revenue is controlled by the food additives category.The demand for processed and packaged foods is on the rise, and there is a need to extend these products' shelf lives.

  • Based on application, the pharmaceutical category dominates the antioxidant BHT market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue because lubricants and fuels are using more antioxidants.

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Antioxidant BHT Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the antioxidant BHT market are technology providers such as Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands), Charles Bowman & Company (US), T.J Clark & Company (US), Shandong Runde Biotechnology Co. (China), and Howtian (US). These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services, as well as growing investments in new products. Other major players include Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands), Charles Bowman & Company (US), T.J Clark & Company (US), Shandong Runde Biotechnology Co. (China), Howtian (US), Biological E Ltd. (India), Ronas Chemicals (China), Holland & Barrett (UK), Phoenix Herb (US) and Asiamerica Group Inc. (US).As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Food Additives Category in Antioxidant BHT Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Antioxidant BHT is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for antioxidant BHT to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on type antioxidant BHT market is divided into: food additives, fuel additives and industrial additives.

During the forecast period, the market for antioxidant BHT is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the food additives category. To keep the product in the best condition throughout storage and distribution, the main purpose is to ensure that it is safe for eating by people or animals.
On the other hand, the fuel additives category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Chemical compounds known as fuel additives can be added to fuel to improve the engine's operation or performance and other machinery used.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Antioxidant BHT Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Antioxidant BHT Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Food Additives

  • Fuel Additives

  • Industrial Additives

By Application

  • Oil & Gas

  • Food & Beverages

  • Consumer Products

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Chemicals Industry Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a cutting-edge tech-driven market research firm that provides its clients with the latest provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. We also offer customized research services that can be tailored according to our clients specific needs. At Vantage Market Research, we believe that our services should be tailored to meet the our clients needs.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, this analyst says, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Amazon stock: Here's how bad one analyst thinks it could get

    Amazon's stock could see some further selling. Here's how much, estimates one tech analyst.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data

    The stock market rally awaits Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data. Three Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW investor one-year losses grow to 60% as the stock sheds US$2.2b this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW...

  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of January to...

  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS

    Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic o

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Credit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble

    Credit Suisse shares and bonds took another hit on Wednesday in a sign the embattled Swiss bank is struggling to regain investor confidence ahead of a planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul. Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) share issue were down 3%, having reversed initial gains. The bank's bonds were also under pressure, with additional tier 1 dollar bonds down as much as 2.7 cents and many sinking below the levels seen during a sell off in the bank's shares and bonds in early October, Tradeweb data showed.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise ahead of Powell's speech

    U.S. stock futures looked Wednesday to rebound from a sluggish start to the week as investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.

  • Suze Orman says, ‘We’re heading downhill very fast,’ unless employers start providing this lucrative benefit to their workers

    Americans trying to save some cash for unforeseen expenses are up against a lot — months of red-hot inflation, wages that don’t keep up, the sheer difficulty of delayed gratification in a time when people spend billions of dollars online in one day. “It won’t happen, it has never happened and unless employers start to help employees do that, we’re heading, really, down hill very fast,” she said. The savings rate has not been helped by the end of pandemic-era government benefits.