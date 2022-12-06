U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,002.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.00
    +20.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.68
    -1.25 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.28 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.65 (+8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2223
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1810
    -0.5040 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,007.77
    -251.85 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.25
    -9.96 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.74
    -25.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Top News: Aroma Chemicals Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 6.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Aroma Chemicals Market is valued at $ 4.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 6.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Aroma Chemicals Market is one of the key important economic sectors, and stable growth is anticipated moving forward. Despite the industry's turbulence, a variety of factors could influence its growth or decline. To give a thorough understanding of the industry, this study evaluates both present trends and projected future changes. It also includes information on the major companies in the market and their growth plans.

The report offers a thorough analysis of global suppliers and producers, as well as their present situation and prospects in the future. Additionally, it provides details on factors driving the global need for Aroma Chemicals, such as growing investment requirements, advancing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/aroma-chemicals-market-1915/request-sample

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the main factors projected accelerating the Aroma Chemicals market demand in the coming years. The enhanced consumption of fragrance products across industries such as food & beverages, soaps, cosmetics, detergents, toiletries, dairy, and others is one of the key factors for the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for low-calorie drinks among youngsters due to health consciousness is further projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

We forecast that the synthetic category in Aroma Chemicals market sales will account for more than 60% in 2021 and is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing use of synthetic products in various sectors such as cosmetics, food & beverage, personal care, and others as well as easy availaibility and low cost of production are the key factors for the category growth.

Asia Pacific had its major share in the Aroma Chemicals market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for aroma chemicals in the fragrance industry in the developing economies of the region such as China, Taiwan, India, and others. Besides, North America is anticipated to witness substantial share in the coming years due to increased demand for aroma chemicals from the personal care and cosmetic industry in the region.

Market Dynamics

Expansion of Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

The growing demand for personal care and cosmetics industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the aroma chemicals market. This is due to change in lifestyles and the growing per-capita income along with a shift towards organic cosmetic and personal care products. Moreover, the high use of aroma chemicals across different products including gels, lipsticks, body and hand washes, soaps, aftershaves, and others to further drive the market growth.

Growing Demand for Natural Fragrances in Food and Beverage Industry

The increase in demand for natural fragrances in food and beverage industry is another key driver for the growth of the Aroma Chemicals market over the coming years. The high use of aroma chemicals in edible items to enhance the flavor in food and beverage industry to drive the market growth. The synthetic aroma chemicals offers long-lasting, stronger, sophisticated, more complex,and less expensive fragrance due to which majorly used in food and beverage industry and driving the market growth.

Increased Demand For Natural Aroma Chemicals

The rising demand for natural aroma chemicals among industries due to gradual consumer shift towards natural and organic products is further estimated to drive the market demand. Furthermore, the manufacturers in the aroma chemicals market are focusing on nw extraction technologies to offer natural products which helps in reducing emission and provide eco-friendly products are further enhancing the market growth.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/aroma-chemicals-market-1915/0

Global Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Vantage Market Research Has Studied the Global Aroma Chemicals Market with Detailed Segmentation on the Basis of Source, Process, Product, and Key Regions.

By Source

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

By Process

  • Food and Beverages

  • Fine Fragnances

  • Cosmetics and Toiletries

  • Soaps and Detergents

  • Other Processes

By Product

  • Benzenoids

  • Tarpenes

  • Musk Chemicals

  • Other Products

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Top Trends in Global Aroma Chemicals Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (V.M.R.) expects to see in the Aroma Chemicals industry is natural category to witness fastest growth. This is majorly due to the high demand of consumers worldwide for transparency in their products as well as the ingredients used in the manufacturing of their products. Moreover, the increased focus of younger consumers towards environment-safe products to further drive the market growth in the coming years.

  • Another trend that V.M.R. predicts will continue in the Aroma Chemicals industry is Europe’s substantial growth in the Aroma Chemicals Market. This is due to the rising demand for luxury cosmetic and personal care products in the UK and Germany as well as the growing demand for fragrences in soaps, detergents, and other household products in the region.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/aroma-chemicals-market-1915

Top Report Findings

  • Based on source, the synthetic category dominated the global Aroma Chemicals market in 2021. The key factors for the category dominance include high demand for synthetic aroma chemicals across industries such as cosmetics and personal care, food & beverages, and others.

  • Based on product, the terpenoids category dominated Aroma Chemicals market, and this trend is anticipated to continue. The properties of terpenoids such as antispectic, anti-carcinogen, anti-microbial, and others to drive the growth of the category in the coming years.

  • Based on application, the fine fragrances category dominated Aroma Chemicals market. This is due to the technological advancements as well as changing consumer need and demands along with the rising fragrance industry.

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 40% of the Global Aroma Chemicals Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Aroma Chemicals market are technology providers such as ASF SE, Bell Flowers & Fragrances, Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd., Givaudan, and Henkel AG. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new mines. Other major players include Kao Corporation, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., S H Kelkar & Company Limited, Symrise, Takasgo International Corporation and others. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 40% revenue of the market.

Terpenes Category in Aroma Chemicals Market to Generate Over 35% Revenue

Aroma Chemicals is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Aroma Chemicals to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on application Aroma Chemicals market is divided into: tarpenes, benzenoids, musk chemicals, and others.

During the forecast period, the market for Aroma Chemicals is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the musk chemicals category. This is due to the increasing demand for personal care products as well as cosmetics products across the globe.

On the other hand, the tarpenes category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Due to the nice aroma terpenes are used in different fragrences and flavorings. Moreover, terpenes are also used as antimalarial drugs as it includes anmicrobial, antiseptic, and anti-carcinogen medical properties.

Top Players in the Global Aroma Chemicals Market

  • ASF SE

  • Bell Flowers & Fragrances (US)

  • Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd. (India)

  • Givaudan (Switzerland)

  • Henkel AG (Germany)

  • Kao Corporation (Japan)

  • Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. (India)

  • S H Kelkar & Company Limited (India)

  • Symrise (Germany)

  • Takasgo International Corporation (Japan)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Aroma Chemicals Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Key Developments

  • Azelis, a company that focuses on specialty chemicals and ingredients, has agreed to buy the bulk of Ashapura Aromas Pvt. Ltd., the distributor of scent compounds, in 2022.

  • In order to increase production capacity for its international specialty fragrance ingredients, Givaudan, the world leader in fragrance development, inked a joint venture agreement with PriviSpeciality Chemicals Limited in India in 2021.

  • To set up its own distillation unit for the production of new flavors and perfumes, BASF bought the biotech startup Isobionics in June 2020. The BrightlandsChemelot Campus near Geleen, in the Dutch Province of Limburg, is where the facility is planned to be constructed. This plan involves establishing a production facility for the creation of new scents, which is expected to open significant prospects for market expansion.         

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region was the largest market for Aroma Chemicals in 2021, accounting for more than 34% of the global market. This is due to the large population in the region and the growing demand for personal care and household products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region includes countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The rising population, growing middle-class population, and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes are projected to fuel the demand for functional and fragrant chemicals in this region.

The region is home to a large population and a rapidly growing economy, which has resulted in increased demand for a wide range of personal care and household cleaning products that contain fragrance. Moreover, the region’s relatively low labor costs and favorable government policies have attracted a number of foreign companies to set up manufacturing operations in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and Thailand. This has further boosted the regional market’s growth.

The second-largest market for Aroma Chemicals was North America, accounting for more than 28% of the global market in 2021. This is due to the growing demand for fragrances in the region. The North American market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Western Europe was the third-largest market for Aroma Chemicals, accounting for more than 18% of the global market in 2021. This is due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region and the high demand for fragrance ingredients. The Western European market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.9 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 6.2 Billion

CAGR

4.2% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

ASF SE, Bell Flowers & Fragrances, Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd., Givaudan, Henkel AG, Kao Corporation, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., S H Kelkar & Company Limited, Symrise, Takasgo International Corporation

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • 5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • 2 Rare Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks are down more than 60% from their highs, and both are now trading at attractive valuations.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...

  • NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

    Deal for Vivint, which offers integrated home systems that include security, lighting and other services, would accelerate NRG’s consumer-focused growth strategy.

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • Why Palantir Plunged 14.7% in November

    A soft earnings report and bankruptcy at one of its investees was enough to sink this software favorite.