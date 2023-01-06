U.S. markets closed

Top News: Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR & is Expected to cross 174.75 billion by year 2030 | Data by Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wind Energy Market Was Valued At US$ 77.77 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Be Worth Around US$ 174.75 Billion By 2030 With A Registered CAGR Of 9.4% From 2022 To 2030. In the coming years, the market for wind power is likely to be driven by the need to replace traditional energy sources with renewable ones. Solar and wind power generation were thought to be expensive 20 years ago, but now they are cheaper than new coal or gas plants. Also, in the coming years, it is likely to be cheaper to build new wind and solar plants than to run coal or gas plants that are already there.

Request Sample Copy of ReportWind Energy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

In the future, the wind power market is likely to be driven by the need for reliable, clean, and cheap power. The wind power market is expected to grow even more as governments in different countries put in place policies and rules that encourage the use of renewable energy sources.

Recent Developments:

  • 23 August 2022: V236-15.0 MW prototype nacelle completed and ready for testing
    The completion of the V236-15.0 MW prototype nacelle at the factory in Lindø, port of Odense is the culmination of the dedicated efforts of a wide range of Vestas teams. The new design is now ready for testing.

  • 28 September 2022: GE Renewable Energy to supply another set of 81 turbines to Continuum Green Energy for 218 MW wind power projects in India
    GE Renewable Energy announced today orders from Continuum Green Energy Limited to supply, install and commission 81 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 218.70 MW wind power projects across Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, India.

Offshore was the largest part of the global wind energy market in 2021, based on where it was. This was possible because modern technology was available and different service providers offered a wide range of solutions. As the need for offshore wind installations grows, this segment is likely to grow as well.

In 2021, the most important part of the global wind energy market in terms of revenue was the part for utilities. Utility-scale wind turbines are connected to the country's transmission system. Large utility-scale wind power projects need a variety of building, land, and other permissions, as well as careful management of relationships with many market players.

Regional Outlook:

The Wind Turbine Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, based on region. In 2021, more than 42.43% of all revenue came from the Asia-Pacific region, and this is likely to stay the same over the next five years. China had the most installations in the area because the government is working on projects and making investments to help the industry grow.

North America and Europe are seen as the most competitive and developed markets for wind power. In 2017, IKEA Systems B.V. owned almost 0.4 GW of wind power energy assets in North America, which it used to power its own operations.

Get Full Access of Complete Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/65957

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

9.4% from 2022 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

US$ 77.77 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

174.75 Billion

By Block chain Type

Turbine Blade, Electricity Generator, Tower, Control Equipment, Other

By Applications

Power Plants, Street Lamp, Others

By Companies

Vestas, Dongfang Electric Corporation, ENERCON GmbH, Goldwind, Nordex SE, Sinovel, GE Renewable, Suzlon Group, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The wind energy market is expected to grow in the coming year as the need to switch from traditional to renewable energy sources grows.The wind energy market is likely to grow because people will want reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy in the future. The wind energy market is expected to grow because governments in different countries are putting in place policies and rules that help renewable energy generation.

Market Opportunity:

The wind energy market is likely to be driven by the growing need for renewable energy sources. Sustainable energy sources are being pushed by governments all over the world because they produce less carbon dioxide than traditional energy sources. With offshore wind turbines, sea level is no longer a problem. This makes it easier to find the best place to make electricity.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Vestas, Dongfang Electric Corporation, ENERCON GmbH, Goldwind, Nordex SE, Sinovel, GE Renewable, Suzlon Group, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., And Others.

By Types:

  • Turbine Blade

  • Electricity Generator

  • Tower

  • Control Equipment

  • Other

By Applications:

  • Power Plants

  • Street Lamp

  • Other

By Location:

  • Onshore

  • Offshore

By Rating:

  • ≤ 2 MW

  • >2≤ 5 MW

  • >5≤ 8 MW

  • >8≤10 MW

  • >10≤ 12 MW

  • 12 MW

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Lead Carbon Battery Market- The Global Lead-Carbon Battery Market Size Was Valued At USD 823.4 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 2,427.4 Million By 2029, At A CAGR Of 16.7%. Increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the necessity for grid parity are responsible for the expansion of the solar energy and battery storage markets.

  • Solar Energy And Battery Storage Market- The Global Solar Energy And Battery Storages Market size was valued at USD 7.68 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 26.08 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.15% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the necessity for grid parity are responsible for the expansion of the solar energy and battery storage business.

  • Lithium Silicon Battery Market- The Global Lithium Silicon Battery Market Size Is Estimated To Grow From USD 10 Million In 2022 To USD 247 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 48.4% From 2022 To 2030. It is anticipated that North America and Europe will dominate the lithium silicon battery market. North America and Europe invest substantial resources in research and development.

  • Wind Turbine Components Market - The Wind Turbine Components Market Is Valued At USD 54.03 Billion. By 2022, It Is Estimated To Be Worth USD 82.34 Billion. 2030. The Global Wind Turbine Components Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.27% During The Forecast Period. The wind turbine components region holds the largest market share in Asia Pacific at 42.1% in 2021. Asia Pacific dominates the global wind turbine components market in 2021 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.
For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215 297 4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Follow Us On:  Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Research & Development
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 215 297 4078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Reports


