Top Nurse Consultant’s Experience Helps Law Firms Streamline Personal Injury Suits

Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting, LLC
·3 min read

Cornville, AZ, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy Loveless, a leading healthcare consultant with more than two decades of medical experience, is offering law firms the ability to streamline personal injury suits, saving time and boosting payouts. Randy is the founder of Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting, which provides a crucial boost to personal injury litigation by offering lawyers access to in-depth medical expertise. The consultancy’s full range of services helps an ever-growing list of law firms decipher and understand their medical evidence.

Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting provides an expert review of all medical records in a variety of cases – including personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and criminal litigation. This frees up lawyers to devote their time elsewhere and craft a more robust argument. Other services include providing a chronology of medical events, assisting with the preparation for depositions and cross-examinations, identifying expert witnesses, and more.

“Anyone can request a legal nurse consultant with their case, and we work directly with attorneys in litigation to help them win their personal-injury clients more money,” says Loveless. “We’ve managed to make seemingly-hopeless cases winnable.”

Unfortunately, the field of nurse consultancies is highly unregulated, which has resulted in too many people offering expertise they don’t have. With Loveless’ 25-plus years in the medical industry, his firm stands out from the competition, providing hands-on, unbeatable insight.

“By not only seeing – but actually understanding – the pivotal parts of a medical record, an attorney is armed with the knowledge they need to negotiate higher settlements or win in court. Great legal nurse consultants should also educate the attorney on the case vulnerabilities and inform them on how opposing counsel may use the records as well,” says Loveless.

There’s never been a more vital time for the services offered by Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting. Frequent news reports detail the amount of time and effort attorneys are investing in preparing personal injury cases.

“We can change the world of law,” says Loveless. “Attorneys spend far too much time trying to parse complicated medical records. Or they outsource the work to cheap but low-quality consulting services, which are not healthcare providers. They’re smart people, but that’s it.”

Loveless continues, “We give law firms what they don’t even know they’re missing.”

Loveless’ impressive client list, built initially by stellar word of mouth, is a testament to the life experience he brings to consulting. At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, he was the interim director of a California hospital’s emergency department. He’s also written about how hospitals and other medical centers can take steps to become more efficient.

And Loveless’ ability to apply that career history to the benefit of his law firm clients is evidenced by the ever-growing and impressive list of testimonials on his website.

One anonymous attorney wrote, “Your report gives me a lot more than I had before. I am now going to settle for so much more on this case,” echoing many similar positive reviews.

Media Contact
Randy Loveless
randy@lovelesslnc.com
https://www.lovelesslnc.com/


