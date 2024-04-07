Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of April 8, 2024

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Boca Raton law firm promotes associate to partner

Shapiro, Blasi, Wasserman & Hermann recently announced that Genevieve Turner has been promoted to a partner at the firm. Turner joined the firm as an associate in 2017 and focuses her practice primarily on healthcare litigation, advocating on behalf of medical providers and related entities in commercial disputes with payors. Her practice also includes commercial litigation and personal injury litigation. She understands the laws that apply to healthcare reimbursement, including ERISA and surprise billing statutes. Boca Raton-based Shapiro, Blasi, Wasserman & Hermann, P.A. is one of the largest independent law firms in South Florida.

Genevieve Turner

JFK Hospital welcomes chief nursing officer

HCA Florida JFK Hospital, part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, welcomed Jodi LoDolce as their new chief nursing officer on March 1. LoDolce comes to JFK Hospital from HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, where she served as chief nursing officer for the past year and a half. She began her healthcare career 34 years ago as a registered nurse and held several leadership roles before joining HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital as the director of emergency services. Serving Palm Beach County for more than 50 years. HCA Florida JFK Hospital is a 516-bed acute care hospital,

Jodi LoDolce

Law firm celebrates 100 years in West Palm Beach

Jones Foster, a commercial and private client law firm, was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate its 100th Anniversary as a Palm Beach County-based business. Jones Foster Chairman Scott G. Hawkins, Vice Chair Theodore S. Kypreos, and board member Steven J. Rothman joined Chamber President and CEO Donald Burgess in cutting the ribbon to officially mark the firm’s centennial milestone. Jones Foster senior attorneys and shareholders were also present for the event as well as members of the chamber’s staff. In addition, Mr. Burgess presented Jones Foster with a legacy member award and emphasized the firm’s longstanding relationship with the chamber over the past 64 years. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Jones Foster traces its roots in the area back to 1924.

Jones Foster vice chair Theo Kypreos (left), chairman Scott Hawkins (second from left) and board member Steve Rothman (far right), join Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches CEO Donald Burgess for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their West Palm Beach office to celebrate the firm's 100th anniversary.

Global law firm adds to West Palm Beach real estate office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its market-leading real estate team in South Florida with the addition of Adam R. Seligman as a shareholder in its West Palm Beach office. Seligman, who joins the firm’s global real estate practice, advises investors, developers, lenders, high-net-worth families, and property owners in an array of real estate and business transactions throughout Florida. Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

Adam R. Seligman

Lawyer honored by Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

The Professional Advisory Committee at the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation hosted a evening of recognition and celebration at the annual Irving Eckhardt Mitzvah Society celebration on Feb. 8. The event, held at the Farmer's Table in Boca Raton, honored Jerome "Jerry" L. Wolf for his exceptional service to the community and welcomed new members into the prestigious Irving Eckhardt Mitzvah Society. Wolf, a distinguished trusts and estates lawyer with over 40 years of experience, was celebrated for his unwavering dedication to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County and the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation.

Jerome "Jerry" L. Wolf

Home watch service recertified for third year

Accredited Home Watch Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the third year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Owners Lynn and Pete Schmitz are accustomed to the seasonality and extended periods of unoccupied homes this area experiences and formed Accredited Home Watch Services to fill the needs their neighbors require. The company serves the southern Palm Beaches, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, and Boynton Beach.

Pete and Lynn Schmitz

