Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of April 28, 2024

Jessica Cecere joins Center for Child Counseling’s board

The Center for Child Counseling board of directors recently voted in Jessica Cecere as a returning member to contribute her expertise in continuing to move the mission of the non-profit agency forward. Cecere is the former chief executive officer of Nonprofits First, Inc. and has more than 35 years of nonprofit leadership experience. Center for Child Counseling has been building the foundation for playful, healthful, and hopeful living for children and families in Palm Beach County since 1999.

Jessica Cecere

Center for Child Counseling names senior director

Center for Child Counseling recently announced that Ljubica “Jibby” Ciric, has joined as senior director. She will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing the strategic direction of the Palm Beach County-based nonprofit, including a focus on organizational and program development, expansion, and funding.

Ljubica “Jibby” Ciric

Worth Ave. jewelry, art shop appoints managing partner

In a move to elevate the luxury retail experience, Eric Gantwarg has been appointed the managing partner of Provident Jewelry & Fine Art boutique in Palm Beach. The location opened in early November on Worth Avenue, and is designed to provide an immersive experience where jewelry intertwines with fine art.

Eric Gantwarg

Palms West Hospital adds two to board

Michael “Mickey” Smith and Dr. Deborah Loney have been elected to the board of trustees of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital. Smith has been practicing law for more than 40 years and has been a shareholder in Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC, a local personal injury law firm, since 2004. Loney is a head and neck surgeon who has treated patients at Palms West Hospital 2010. She is a certified diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology.

Michael “Mickey” Smith

Dr. Deborah Loney

Caron Treatment Centers appoints vice president to Caron Florida

Caron Treatment Centers, a nonprofit behavioral healthcare leader for almost 70 years and dedicated to treatment, research, prevention and addiction medical education, recently appointed Javier Ley, executive vice president, Caron Florida, and a member of Caron’s executive leadership team. Caron Treatment Centers is an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention, and addiction medicine education.

Javier Ley

County education group adds two to board of directors

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, which serves as a nexus between the county’s public schools, the private sector and the community, has announced that Ruth Guerra and Erica Whitfield have joined its board of directors during the Foundation’s 40th anniversary year. Guerra is currently part of Amazon's public policy team where she leads economic policy in Canada and Latin America. Whitfield is Palm Beach County School Board member, representing district 4. Formed in 1984 and based in Boynton Beach, the foundation is a philanthropic partner to the school district, and works to facilitate student achievement by supporting high-quality public education through partnerships and community collaborations, grants, events, scholarships, and public awareness.

Ruth Guerra

Erica Whitfield

Quantum Foundation bolsters board with addition

The Quantum Foundation board has appointed Bradley Hurston to its board of directors. Hurston currently serves as the director of wealth management at Krusen Capital Management, LLC. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Family Financial Management from The Ohio State University and completed his master’s degree at the University of Miami. Quantum Foundation’s mission is to inspire and fund initiatives that improve the health of Palm Beach County residents.

Bradley Hurston

West Palm firm adds workers' comp attorney

Nicholas Latour joins Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Sosa Attorneys at Law as a workers’ compensation attorney representing injured workers. Latour graduated from Florida International University and received his Juris Doctor from Barry University School of Law. He began his legal career as an assistant state attorney where he litigated trials to bring justice to victims of crimes. Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Sosa has offices in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie.

Nicholas Latour

