Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of April 21, 2024

IWC oversight district appoints first woman executive director

The Florida Inland Navigation District has appointed Janet Zimmerman as its new executive director. She is the first woman to hold this position in the organization’s 97-year history after a unanimous vote by the district's board of commissioners. Her tenure commenced March 1. The navigation district is a special state taxing district responsible for managing and maintaining the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

Janet Zimmerman

Gardens legal practice adds attorney to key group

Palm Beach Gardens-based Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, P.A., has expanded its environmental and land use practice group by adding attorneys Alicia Lewis and Gray J. Crow. Lewis focuses her practice on land use, zoning, government procurement, public private partnerships, affordable housing, environmental law, entitlement due diligence, community outreach, and municipal government law. Crow practices land use, code enforcement, due diligence, litigation, environmental, and real estate matters.

Alicia Lewis

Gary J. Crow

Families First names philanthropy director

Families First of Palm Beach County has hired Cheryl Patterson as their new philanthropy director. Patterson has 12 years of experience fundraising through marketing with a proven track record. She is passionate and intentional about leveling playing ﬁelds and increasing access for underserved children and their families. Families First's mission is "Empowering families of all histories and challenges to grow strong in every way."

Cheryl Patterson

Accomplished litigator joins Boca law firm

Boca Raton-based Shapiro, Blasi, Wasserman & Hermann has added seasoned litigator Bradley Pepper to the firm as a partner. Pepper focuses on complex commercial litigation matters, general and premise liability, first party property damage disputes, and catastrophic personal injury cases.

Bradley Pepper

Women in Leadership Award recipients named

The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. (EWPBF) recently announced, in celebration of International Women’s Day, the four honorees for the prestigious Women in Leadership Awards. The honorees were selected from a pool of 34 impressive nominees. The following women will be honored, alongside Lois Pope, the first recipient of EWPBF’s Lifetime Achievement Award: Public Sector Award Honoree— Ava Parker (president, Palm Beach State College, Private Sector Award Honoree-Tricia Taylor (president, The Breakers Palm Beach), Nonprofit Sector Award Honoree-Diana Stanley (CEO, The Lord’s Place), and Emerging Leader Award Honoree-Christine Sylvain (Founder and Executive Director, Path To College).

Ava Parker

Trish Taylor

Diana Stanley

Christine Sylvain

Island Home Watch earns national accreditation

Island Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association. The association was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Island Home Watch is a division of Island Home & Estate Management and is led by CEO Bryan Luce and general manager Brian Goodale. They serve Hutchinson Island, Tequesta, North Palm Beach, Jensen, Jupiter, Singer Island, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Jupiter Island, Juno Beach, and Palm Beach Island.

Bryan Luce

Brian Goodale

Boca law firm Sachs, Sax, Caplan adds to ranks

Alisa Lebensohn joined the Boca Raton firm Sachs, Sax, Caplan in January 2024 as an associate practicing in the areas of estate planning, trust & probate administration. Lebensohn has 30 years of legal experience in multiple areas of civil law including estates, family law, medical malpractice and small business administration.

Alisa Lebensohn

