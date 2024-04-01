Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of April 1, 2024

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Bishop appoints Cardinal Newman High School president

The Diocese of Palm Beach recently announced that Charles S. Stembler has been appointed by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito as the next president of Cardinal Newman High School, effective July 2024. Stembler brings a variety of experiences in school administration at the prestigious Calvert Hall in Maryland, where he served as an administrator since 1990 and principal since 2013. Founded in 1961, Cardinal Newman is a premier Catholic college preparatory high school in West Palm Beach. It has a rich tradition of attracting gifted scholars, athletes and artists who will become women and men of character, faith and intellect.

Charles S. Stembler

The Seagate executive chef to oversee culinary operations

The Seagate in Delray Beach has hired executive chef Dmitriy Kakuschke to oversee its award-winning hotel, beach club, yacht club, and golf club culinary operations teams. Kakuschke joined The Seagate from the 4-Diamond JW Marriott luxury hotel in Nashville where he was executive chef at Bourbon Steak managed by Michelin starred chef Michael Mina. The Seagate Hotel & Spa is a 154-room property is situated on Atlantic Avenue and a three-minute stroll from the Atlantic Ocean.

Dmitriy Kakuschke

WPB commissioner appointed to Health Care District

Palm Beach County commissioners have appointed West Palm Beach city commissioner Cathleen Ward to the board of the county's health care district. Ward is the commissioner for District 1 and is also a partner at the law firm Ward Damon in West Palm Beach. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is a taxpayer-funded special district that has served as a healthcare safety net for 36 years to fill in gaps in access to healthcare services.

Story continues

Cathleen Ward

Longtime crisis intervention volunteer honored

211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast has announced that their board chair, Lee Williams, was recently honored with the prestigious “Woman Volunteer of the Year” award by the Junior League of Boca Raton. Williams discovered her passion for giving back in high school and, since then, has volunteered for more than a dozen organizations in the area. She has been on the board of directors of 211 since 2018 and was appointed as board chair in 2022. The Junior League of Boca Raton is on a mission to support women like Lee, who are doing their part in the community. 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast envision a community where people in crisis receive the information and support they need to weather life’s storms. Its mission is to save and improve lives through crisis intervention and connect people to health, mental health, and wellness services 24 hours a day.

Lee Williams

PBG's Smith, Ball, Baez & Prather adds to ranks

Michael W. Kranz recently joined Smith, Ball, Baez & Prather Florida Injury Lawyers in Palm Beach Gardens, where he focuses on individuals and families who have been injured in motor vehicle accidents and premises liability claims. Kranz has been a trial lawyer in Palm Beach County for almost a decade and is recognized by Super Lawyer’s as a Rising Star, an honor bestowed on less than three percent of Florida attorneys. He also serves on the Palm Beach County Bar Association board of directors, the Florida Bar Association Young Lawyers Division board of governors, and the University of Florida Law Alumni Council.

Michael W. Kranz

Boca Raton's deputy city manager promoted from within

The City of Boca Raton recently announced the promotion of Chrissy Gibson to the position of deputy city manager. In her new capacity, Gibson will assume responsibility for key city departments and divisions, leveraging her extensive experience, dedication, and innovative leadership. Gibson's journey with the city began in 2010 as the community relations manager, where she played a pivotal role in developing strategic partnerships and innovative programming for the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Chrissy Gibson

Boca-based insurer hires director of corporate compliance

Florida Peninsula Insurance Company has announced that Nancy Staff has joined its team as director of corporate compliance. In this role, Staff will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing the company’s compliance-related processes and procedures. Prior to joining Florida Peninsula Insurance, Staff was the director of ethics and compliance officer for Citizens Property Insurance corporation since 2016. Since 2005, FPI has grown to be one of the largest homeowner carriers in Florida, focusing solely on home, condominium, and renter policies.

Nancy Staff

If you are looking for more insight into the movers and shakers operating in the Palm Beaches, subscribe to our real estate newsletter, The Dirt, keep an eye out for stories and perspective from veteran reporters Kimberly Miller and Alexandra Clough. If you have an announcement for Business People on the Move, please send it to Pbbusiness@pbpost.com.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best businesses, professionals, business people in Palm Beach County